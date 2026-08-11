How to live stream Juventus vs Palermo: Men’s Club Soccer Friendlies, TV channel

Palermo will attempt to upset Serie A giant Juventus in its final game of pre-season.

[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Juventus FC defender Lloyd Kelly (6) arrives at the stadium before the match during a round of 16 match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marco Bello-Reuters via Imagn Images

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How to watch Juventus vs Palermo

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026







Italian rivals will be reunited in Perth on Tuesday when Juventus faces off against Perth before both teams jet back to their homeland. The west-coast showdown will be Palermo’s final fixture of the pre-season slate before its actual campaign gets underway, while Juve has one more warm-up game to go before the real business begins.

This match will be especially personal for Palermo manager Filippo Inzaghi, who scored 89 goals in 165 games across all competitions for the Bianconeri as a player. His allegiances lie with the Rosanero now, however, as he looks to lift the club back to the top flight after just missing out on promotion last term.

Bianconeri counterpart Luciano Spalletti has overseen a largely promising pre-season and had Juventus in undefeated form prior to its recent 2-1 loss against Inter Milan. The Derby d’Italia went in favor of the Nerazzurri when they met in Perth on Saturday, with Federico Dimarco and Andy Diouf scoring Inter’s crucial goals.

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Likewise, Palermo has lost just once from six pre-season outings so far this summer, with the Serie B outfit hoping to end a run of 10 straight defeats to Juve this weekend. Juventus had managed to keep four consecutive clean sheets in pre-season prior to losing against the Italian champion last time out and hopes to rediscover that same winning formula in defense this time around.

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