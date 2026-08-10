Hims Inc. – Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue of approximately $753 million, up 38% year-over-year in Q2 2026 Subscribers grew to nearly 2.9 million, up 19% year-over-year in Q2 2026 Raises full year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion and updates Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $275 million to $325 million



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading global health and wellness platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Hims & Hers is delivering a world-class health experience at a global scale and a reasonable price for the nearly 3 million people who rely on us for access to care. We’re proving, quarter after quarter, that helping people feel great and delivering strong results aren’t mutually exclusive,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO. “We have never been better positioned to move faster or go further than we are today. As we rebuild the consumer health experience from the ground up with a doctor-led AI clinical engine, the depth and breadth of our relationships with customers worldwide has never been greater. Every quarter, we raise the standard for what care should look like everywhere: high-quality, personal, and accessible.”

“Our second quarter results were defined by a significant re-acceleration in our growth profile and the continued expanding reach of our platform,” said Yemi Okupe, Chief Financial Officer. “Domestic revenue growth accelerated to 16% year-over-year, and our international business grew more than 17-fold, strengthened by the close of our Eucalyptus acquisition in June. We expect our domestic business to continue accelerating through the second half of the year. This momentum, combined with the meaningful efficiencies we’re generating from our investments in AI and technology, positions us to make access to high touch, comprehensive care more affordable for our customers while also significantly expanding our reach internationally. As a result, we are raising our 2026 revenue outlook and building increased conviction in our 2030 targets of at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA.”

Key Business Metrics (In Thousands, Except for Monthly Revenue per Average Subscriber, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Subscribers (end of period) 2,891 2,439 19 % 2,891 2,439 19 % Monthly Revenue per Average Subscriber $ 92 $ 76 21 % $ 84 $ 81 4 %

Revenue (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change United States Revenue $ 621,830 $ 537,286 16 % $ 1,151,739 $ 1,115,978 3 % Rest of the World Revenue 131,384 7,547 1,641 % 209,579 14,865 1,310 % Total revenue $ 753,214 $ 544,833 38 % $ 1,361,318 $ 1,130,843 20 %

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $753.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $544.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 38% year-over-year.

was $753.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $544.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Gross margin was 64% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 76% for the second quarter of 2025.

was 64% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 76% for the second quarter of 2025. Net loss was $86.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

was $86.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $82.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

was $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $82.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net cash (used in) operating activities was $(35.9) million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $(19.1) million for the second quarter of 2025.

was $(35.9) million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $(19.1) million for the second quarter of 2025. Free Cash Flow was $(68.2) million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $(69.4) million for the second quarter of 2025.

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP measures, to net (loss) income and net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, respectively, their most comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), have been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Financial Outlook

Hims & Hers is providing the following guidance:

For the third quarter 2026, we expect:

Revenue of $880 million to $900 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $95 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% to 11%.

For the full year 2026, we expect:

Revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $325 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% to 10%.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have relied upon the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K and have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net income or loss, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income or loss. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional important information regarding Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Hims & Hers will host a conference call to review the second quarter 2026 results on August 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 461-5787 for U.S. participants and +1 (585) 542-9983 for international participants, and referencing meeting ID: 782 611 911. A live audio webcast will be available online at investors.hims.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same link.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading global health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit investors.hims.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “likely,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” “goal,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “target,” “outlook,” “opportunity,” “confidence,” “foundation,” “groundwork,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our financial outlook and guidance, including our mission to drive top-line revenue growth and profitability and our ability to attain our 2026 and long-term financial and operational targets; our expected future financial and business performance, including with respect to the Hims & Hers platform, our marketing campaigns, investments in innovation, the solutions accessible on our platform, the markets accessible on our platform, and our infrastructure, and the underlying assumptions with respect to the foregoing; potential strategic investments, partnerships, or collaborations, and the expected timing or outcome of any such investments, partnerships, or collaborations; statements relating to events and trends relevant to us, including with respect to our regulatory environment, financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations, objectives, strategy, and financial needs; expectations regarding our mobile applications, market acceptance, user experience, customer retention, brand development, our ability to invest and generate a return on any such investment, customer acquisition costs, operating efficiencies and leverage (including our fulfillment capabilities), the effect of any pricing decisions; changes in our product or offering mix, and the timing and market acceptance of any new products or offerings; the timing and anticipated effect of any pending or recently completed acquisitions; the success and utility of our business model; our market opportunity; our ability to scale our business and expand internationally; the growth of certain of our specialties; our ability to innovate on and expand the scope of our offerings and experiences, including through the use of diagnostics, data analytics and artificial intelligence; our ability to reinvest into the customer experience; and our ability to comply with the extensive, complex and evolving legal and regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including without limitation state and federal healthcare, privacy and consumer protection laws and regulations, and the effect or outcome of litigation or governmental actions or statements in relation to any such legal and regulatory requirements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the Risk Factors and other sections of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other current and periodic reports we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of August 10, 2026. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in reports we have filed or will file with the Commission, including our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other current and periodic reports we file from time to time. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in such reports, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Key Business Metrics

Our consolidated revenue primarily comprises online sales of health and wellness products through our websites and mobile applications, including prescription and non-prescription products, as well as services, primarily consisting of medical consultation services, membership-based access, post-consultation service support, and delivery of laboratory testing results, as applicable. Our online sales are net of refunds, credits, and chargebacks, and include revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP, primarily relating to deferred revenue and returns reserve. A substantial majority of our online sales are subscription-based, where customers agree to be billed on a recurring basis to have products and services automatically delivered to them. This revenue also includes sales from customers who have made one-time purchases.

“United States Revenue” represents the sales of products and services by our consolidated legal entities operating within jurisdictions located inside of the United States.

“Rest of the World Revenue” represents the sales of products and services by our consolidated legal entities operating within jurisdictions located outside of the United States.

“Subscribers” are customers who have one or more “Subscriptions” pursuant to which they have agreed to be automatically billed on a recurring basis at a defined cadence. The Subscription billing cadence is typically defined as a number of days (for example, billed every 30 days or every 90 days), which are excluded from our reporting when payment has not occurred at the contracted billing cadence. Subscribers can cancel or snooze Subscriptions in between billing periods to stop receiving additional products and/or services and can reactivate Subscriptions to continue receiving additional products and/or services. Customers who have made one-time purchases are not considered Subscribers.

“Monthly Revenue per Average Subscriber” is defined as total revenue divided by “Average Subscribers”, which amount is then further divided by the number of months in a period. “Average Subscribers” are calculated as the sum of the Subscribers at the beginning and end of a given period divided by 2.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 609,811 $ 228,616 Short-term available-for-sale investments 231,237 348,876 Receivables, net 375,291 32,149 Inventory 87,781 80,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,493 77,869 Total current assets 1,384,613 767,638 Long-term available-for-sale investments — 351,263 Goodwill 1,101,720 278,325 Property, equipment, and software, net 364,215 311,930 Intangible assets, net 422,809 196,116 Operating lease right-of-use assets 165,565 137,046 Deferred tax assets, net 111,578 82,707 Other long-term assets 78,314 29,680 Total assets $ 3,628,814 $ 2,154,705 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 501,297 $ 143,278 Accrued liabilities 210,255 77,039 Deferred revenue 141,384 127,160 Deferred acquisition payable 537,381 1,479 Earn-out consideration 81,364 50,632 Operating lease liabilities 11,551 4,843 Total current liabilities 1,483,232 404,431 Convertible senior notes, net 1,365,299 972,580 Operating lease liabilities 169,389 143,167 Deferred acquisition payable 165,624 5,484 Earn-out consideration 81,600 53,009 Deferred tax liabilities, net 30,934 28,856 Other long-term liabilities 8,664 6,250 Total liabilities 3,304,742 1,613,777 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock – Class A shares, par value $0.0001, 2,750,000,000 shares authorized and 224,920,310 and 218,867,898 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; Class V shares, par value $0.0001, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 8,377,623 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 662,263 652,383 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (46,037 ) 2,294 Accumulated deficit (292,177 ) (113,772 ) Total stockholders’ equity 324,072 540,928 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,628,814 $ 2,154,705

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 753,214 $ 544,833 $ 1,361,318 $ 1,130,843 Cost of revenue 272,411 128,637 483,728 283,958 Gross profit 480,803 416,196 877,590 846,885 Gross margin % 64 % 76 % 64 % 75 % Operating expenses:(1) Marketing 262,236 217,862 484,239 449,097 Operations and support 95,481 66,490 191,984 129,523 Technology and development 54,901 37,848 101,837 67,762 General and administrative 165,377 67,273 275,045 115,883 Total operating expenses 577,995 389,473 1,053,105 762,265 (Loss) income from operations (97,192 ) 26,723 (175,515 ) 84,620 Other income (expense): Change in fair value of equity securities 4,737 — (4,945 ) — Change in fair value of liabilities (4,223 ) — (21,869 ) — Other income, net 4,045 6,130 8,145 8,728 Total other income (expense), net 4,559 6,130 (18,669 ) 8,728 (Loss) income before income taxes (92,633 ) 32,853 (194,184 ) 93,348 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 6,343 9,652 15,779 (1,358 ) Net (loss) income (86,290 ) 42,505 (178,405 ) 91,990 Other comprehensive (loss) income (41,632 ) 986 (48,331 ) 1,146 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (127,922 ) $ 43,491 $ (226,736 ) $ 93,136 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.37 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.41 Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 231,746,126 224,373,375 230,061,076 223,187,936 Diluted 231,746,126 256,779,292 230,061,076 251,894,929

______________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Marketing $ 3,004 $ 3,435 $ 5,819 $ 6,209 Operations and support 7,016 4,579 13,129 7,585 Technology and development 6,645 5,247 12,635 9,292 General and administrative 25,451 22,465 47,395 37,498 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 42,116 $ 35,726 $ 78,978 $ 60,584

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (178,405 ) $ 91,990 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,430 18,741 Stock-based compensation 78,978 60,584 Change in fair value of equity securities 4,945 — Change in fair value of liabilities 21,869 — Net accretion on securities (338 ) (1,060 ) Benefit from deferred taxes (23,338 ) (10,346 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 1,148 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,656 1,047 Non-cash operating lease cost 9,482 4,594 Non-cash acquisition-related costs 21,311 2,985 Non-cash restructuring and other related charges included within cost of revenue 28,462 — Non-cash other 2,511 (1,315 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (328,987 ) (654 ) Inventory (14,255 ) (77,373 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80 (37,427 ) Other long-term assets (30,553 ) (10 ) Accounts payable 323,795 5,146 Accrued liabilities 89,526 11,737 Deferred revenue 2,960 23,132 Earn-out consideration (7,058 ) — Deferred acquisition payable 472 — Operating lease liabilities (4,894 ) (1,798 ) Other long-term liabilities 620 — Net cash provided by operating activities 53,417 89,973 Investing activities Maturities of available-for-sale investments 116,232 60,569 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 350,762 — Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (55,770 ) (101,392 ) Investment in website development and internal-use software (12,808 ) (7,961 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (318,108 ) (5,100 ) Purchases of equity securities (11,217 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 69,091 (53,884 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of debt discount 390,425 970,000 Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (36,748 ) (47,800 ) Proceeds from exercise of vested stock options 13,030 6,497 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (62,324 ) (62,475 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,846 2,970 Payments for acquisition-related earn-out consideration (43,682 ) — Payments for debt issuance costs (671 ) (3,041 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 263,876 866,151 Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents (5,189 ) 1,270 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 381,195 903,510 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 228,616 221,440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 609,811 $ 1,124,950 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 609,811 $ 1,124,582 Restricted cash — 368 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 609,811 $ 1,124,950 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash (received) paid for taxes, net of refunds $ (2,663 ) $ 23,047 Cash paid for interest 1,735 — Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,666 $ 16,954 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease liability 25,681 63,434 Contingent and deferred consideration and liabilities assumed in connection with acquisition of businesses 886,287 — Deferred debt issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities — 249 Issuance of common stock in connection with asset acquisition — 12,760 Common stock to be issued for asset acquisition indemnification holdback — 6,380

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), Adjusted EBITDA margin (which is a non-GAAP ratio), and Free Cash Flow (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), each as defined below. We also present Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Marketing, Adjusted Operations and support, Adjusted Technology and development, Adjusted General and administrative (collectively, Adjusted Operating Expenses), and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (each of which are non-GAAP financial measures). We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, when taken together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. We consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is helpful to our investors as they are used by management in assessing the health of our business, our operating performance, and our liquidity.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures or ratios differently or may use other financial measures or ratios to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income as tools for comparison. Reconciliations are provided below to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our U.S. GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net (loss) income before legal contingencies that are considered non-recurring, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition and transaction-related costs (which includes (i) consideration paid for employee and nonemployee compensation with vesting requirements incurred directly as a result of acquisitions, and (ii) transaction professional services), restructuring and other related charges that are considered non-recurring, change in fair value of liabilities, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, interest income and expense, net, change in fair value of equity securities, and income taxes. “Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

In the first quarter of 2026, we announced a strategic shift for our United States weight loss offering (“2026 US WL Announcement”). As a result, we evolved our United States weight loss offering to match our global approach towards providing access to branded GLP-1 medications, and offering access to compounded GLP-1 medications through our platform on a limited scale. In connection with the strategic shift, we revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include restructuring and other related charges that are considered non-recurring, as we believe these costs are distinguishable from ongoing operating costs and do not reflect current or expected performance of our ongoing operations. These costs consist of inventory write-downs, third-party costs, and non-recurring employee compensation charges, all of which were incurred directly as a result of the 2026 US WL Announcement. Additional restructuring and other related charges were incurred in the second quarter of 2026, and to the extent that we incur further restructuring and other related charges in connection with the 2026 US WL Announcement in future periods, these costs will be presented consistently with our current presentation. As we did not record any non-recurring restructuring and other related charges in prior years, prior period disclosures were not impacted.

In the second quarter of 2025, we revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, which comprises employer taxes incurred upon vesting of restricted stock units and upon exercise of nonqualified stock options. As a result of recent trends in our stock price, this amount was not considered significant for prior periods and, accordingly, prior period disclosures were not recast to conform to the current presentation.

Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net (loss) income and other U.S. GAAP results.

Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 753,214 $ 544,833 $ 1,361,318 $ 1,130,843 Net (loss) income (86,290 ) 42,505 (178,405 ) 91,990 Legal contingencies 47,500 — 62,500 — Stock-based compensation 42,116 35,726 78,978 60,584 Depreciation and amortization 29,477 10,465 51,430 18,741 Acquisition and transaction-related costs 28,835 6,231 42,201 6,255 Restructuring and other related charges 4,626 — 38,114 — Change in fair value of liabilities 4,223 — 21,869 — Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 2,022 3,078 4,889 3,078 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,148 — 1,148 — Interest income and expense, net (2,254 ) (6,117 ) (7,287 ) (8,713 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (4,737 ) — 4,945 — (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (6,343 ) (9,652 ) (15,779 ) 1,358 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,323 $ 82,236 $ 104,603 $ 173,293 Net (loss) income as a % of revenue (11 )% 8 % (13 )% 8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8 % 15 % 8 % 15 %

Free Cash Flow is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our liquidity. Because Free Cash Flow facilitates internal comparisons of our historical liquidity on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. “Free Cash Flow” is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets and investment in website development and internal-use software in investing activities.

Some of the limitations of Free Cash Flow include (i) Free Cash Flow does not represent our residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures and our non-discretionary commitments, and (ii) Free Cash Flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which may be realized in periods subsequent to those in which the expenditures took place. In evaluating Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future we will have cash outflows similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these cash outflows or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net cash (used in) provided by operating activities and other U.S. GAAP results.

Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (35,939 ) $ (19,117 ) $ 53,417 $ 89,973 Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets in investing activities (25,926 ) (46,065 ) (55,770 ) (101,392 ) Investment in website development and internal-use software in investing activities (6,328 ) (4,250 ) (12,808 ) (7,961 ) Free Cash Flow $ (68,193 ) $ (69,432 ) $ (15,161 ) $ (19,380 )

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income are key performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes. “Adjusted Gross Profit” is defined as gross profit adjusted for restructuring and other related charges included within cost of revenue. “Adjusted gross margin” is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. “Adjusted Marketing” is defined as marketing expense adjusted for stock-based compensation. “Adjusted Operations and support” is defined as operations and support expense adjusted for stock-based compensation and restructuring and other related charges included within operating expenses. “Adjusted Technology and development” is defined as technology and development expense adjusted for stock-based compensation. “Adjusted General and administrative” is defined as general and administrative expense adjusted for legal contingencies, acquisition and transaction-related costs, and stock-based compensation. “Adjusted Net (Loss) Income” represents Net (Loss) Income adjusted for legal contingencies, acquisition and transaction-related costs, and restructuring and other related charges, net of related tax effects.

Some of the limitations of Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income include that they omit certain costs and charges, and therefore do not reflect all expenses that impact the corresponding U.S. GAAP results. In evaluating Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP items excluded from Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net (loss) income and other U.S. GAAP results.

Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Reconciliation (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 753,214 $ 544,833 $ 1,361,318 $ 1,130,843 Gross Profit 480,803 416,196 877,590 846,885 Restructuring and other related charges included within cost of revenue — — 28,462 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 480,803 $ 416,196 $ 906,052 $ 846,885 Gross margin % 64 % 76 % 64 % 75 % Adjusted gross margin % 64 % 76 % 67 % 75 %

Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Marketing $ 262,236 $ 217,862 $ 484,239 $ 449,097 Stock-based compensation (3,004 ) (3,435 ) (5,819 ) (6,209 ) Adjusted Marketing $ 259,232 $ 214,427 $ 478,420 $ 442,888 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operations and support $ 95,481 $ 66,490 $ 191,984 $ 129,523 Stock-based compensation (7,016 ) (4,579 ) (13,129 ) (7,585 ) Restructuring and other related charges included within operating expenses (4,626 ) — (9,652 ) — Adjusted Operations and support $ 83,839 $ 61,911 $ 169,203 $ 121,938 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Technology and development $ 54,901 $ 37,848 $ 101,837 $ 67,762 Stock-based compensation (6,645 ) (5,247 ) (12,635 ) (9,292 ) Adjusted Technology and development $ 48,256 $ 32,601 $ 89,202 $ 58,470 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 General and administrative $ 165,377 $ 67,273 $ 275,045 $ 115,883 Legal contingencies (47,500 ) — (62,500 ) — Acquisition and transaction-related costs (28,835 ) (6,231 ) (42,201 ) (6,255 ) Stock-based compensation (25,451 ) (22,465 ) (47,395 ) (37,498 ) Adjusted General and administrative $ 63,591 $ 38,577 $ 122,949 $ 72,130

Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Reconciliation (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net (loss) income $ (86,290 ) $ 42,505 $ (178,405 ) $ 91,990 Legal contingencies 47,500 — 62,500 — Acquisition and transaction-related costs 28,835 6,231 42,201 6,255 Restructuring and other related charges 4,626 — 38,114 — Tax effects of adjustments (15,423 ) — (28,763 ) — Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (20,752 ) $ 48,736 $ (64,353 ) $ 98,245





Source: Hims & Hers