How to watch ‘Reacher’ Season 4 on Prime Video

Alan Ritchson reveals fresh details about new film ‘Motor City’ Alan Ritchson says upcoming ‘Motor City’ is almost a silent film

The wait for more Jack Reacher is almost over.

Alan Ritchson returns as the fan-favorite drifter and crime-fighter when Prime Video’s hit action series returns Wednesday, Aug. 12, with a new mystery, a new cast of characters and another globe-spanning conspiracy. Based on Lee Child’s bestselling novel “Gone Tomorrow,” Season 4 begins with what appears to be a routine subway encounter before quickly spiraling into a deadly game involving powerful enemies.

The new season arrives after three successful seasons helped turn “Reacher” into one of Prime Video’s most popular franchises. Fans won’t have to worry about the show’s future as it’s already been renewed the series for Season 5.

Here’s everything to know about the Season 4 premiere, including when new episodes drop, who’s in the cast and what the latest chapter is about.

Stream Reacher with Prime Video

What is ‘Reacher’ Season 4 about?

According to Prime Video, Season 4 follows Reacher after “a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong,” drawing him into a dangerous conspiracy involving powerful figures and ruthless enemies.

Like previous seasons, the new episodes adapt one of Child’s bestselling novels. This time, showrunner Nick Santora turns to “Gone Tomorrow,” the 13th installment in the long-running Jack Reacher book series.

When does ‘Reacher’ Season 4 premiere?

Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT, with the first three episodes debuting on Prime Video.

After the launch, new episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays through Sept. 16. The season consists of eight episodes total.

Where can you watch ‘Reacher’ Season 4?

“Reacher” Season 4 streams exclusively on Prime Video beginning Aug. 12 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT.

‘Reacher’ Season 4: Watch on Prime Video

Watch the ‘Reacher’ Season 4 trailer

Who is in the ‘Reacher’ Season 4 cast?

The Season 4 cast includes:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

as Jack Reacher Chris Marquette as Jacob Merrick

as Jacob Merrick Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green

as Tamara Green Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth

as Lila Hoth Anggun as Amisha Hoth

as Amisha Hoth Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum

as Russell Plum Kevin Corrigan as Shaun Docherty

as Shaun Docherty Kathleen Robertson as Elsbeth Sampson

Which book is ‘Reacher’ Season 4 based on?

Each season of “Reacher” has adapted a different Lee Child novel.

Season 1: “Killing Floor”

Season 2: “Bad Luck and Trouble”

Season 3: “Persuader”

Season 4: “Gone Tomorrow”

The latest season adapts the 13th book in Child’s blockbuster series.

Will there be a ‘Reacher’ Season 5?

Yes.

Prime Video announced in May that “Reacher” would return for a fifth season, calling the action drama one of its most popular franchises.

Ritchson also revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that Season 5 will be based on Child’s 20th Reacher novel, “Make Me.”

Why fans are excited

“Reacher” has become one of streaming’s biggest action hits by pairing explosive fight scenes with sprawling mysteries pulled directly from Child’s novels. Season 4 continues that formula while introducing a fresh story, new villains and another case that puts Reacher in the middle of a high-stakes conspiracy, giving fans plenty to look forward to when the series returns this week.

Sign up for Prime Video today

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@usatodayco.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.