Introducing: The Swatch Mission To The Moon 1969 MoonSwatch

Today’s new Mission To The Moon 1969 Moonswatch is the most limited of the Moonswatches, with only 1,969 pieces made in total. It’s certainly a special execution, with an homage to Apollo 11’s Moon landing in—you guessed it—1969. But unlike an actual Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, where the story is a huge part of the appeal to the collector, I have a feeling that this Moonswatch’s appeal lies in its use of Omega’s 18K Moonshine Gold. It’s certainly not the first time Swatch has used Omega’s gold alloy in Moonswatches, but this one has a lot of that gold. With the dial, hands, pushers, and crown all in Moonshine Gold, there are eleven grams total in each of these watches. Interestingly, Swatch is saying that the gold used for this edition is melted down from spare Omega parts from that era, which then ties the connection with Omega much closer together.