Is Heung-Min Son playing tonight for LAFC against LA Galaxy in El Tráfico?

We’re just moments away from El Tráfico, the rivalry clash between the LA Galaxy and LAFC. As MLS Multiplex reported in its match preview, the Black & Gold enter as favorites thanks to their position in the Western Conference, where they currently sit fifth.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy are in ninth place. Both teams are in playoff positions for now, but the home side will be eager to claim all three points, climb the standings, and continue putting last season’s nightmare campaign behind them.

Now, after his World Cup campaign, the big question is: Will Heung-Min Son play in El Tráfico, or will he be given a rest ahead of next week’s match?

After what was a disappointing World Cup campaign for Son and his beloved South Korea, the former Tottenham Hotspur forward saw his tournament come to an early end in the group stage.

South Korea finished third in the group, behind South Africa and Mexico, failing to advance to the knockout rounds.

However, his history with LAFC is different, and the South Korean forward wants to win at all costs with his team. That’s why he will be in the starting lineup against the Galaxy.

The Black and Gold starting lineup for El Trafico is: Hugo Lloris; Yevgen Cheberko, Aaron Long, Ryan Porteous, Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Segura; Marky Delgado, Mathieu Choinière; Denis Bouanga, Heung-Min Son, Jacob Shaffelburg.

One would expect tactical discipline from the back line through midfield. Up front, however, expect a direct, vertical attack led by Denis Bouanga and Heung-Min Son, looking to exploit the Galaxy’s right flank.

Now, the former Bayer Leverkusen forward must put his disappointing World Cup behind him and focus on finishing the regular season on a high before leading LAFC’s push for an MLS Cup title.

If he can do that, he’ll cap off a year that started brilliantly, hit a rough patch during the World Cup, and could still end with him celebrating a championship in Black & Gold.

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Corinthia Mes