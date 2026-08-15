Jeremiah Wells | Back To Home Base

That victory was absolutely crucial for Wells, who was able to use that fight, and that win, to put a lot of frustration and baggage behind him.

“It was really important,” he admitted. “I was coming off a lot of trials and tribulations with injuries and being out for so long, and also coming off some losses. So yeah, just getting that win, it means a lot. That’s why I had to bring the dog out of me.”

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Sitting on a two-fight skid and an extended period of inactivity, it can be easy for doubts to creep in. And Wells admitted that he had to work hard on his own mindset in order to stay on top of a situation that could easily have eaten him from the inside and left him unable to perform at his best when he did eventually return.

“I had to dig deep into myself, mentally, and just slow everything down, take my time and stuff,” he explained. “And stop rushing – rushing training, rushing recovery, and everything, and worry about my nutrition and everything. So, once I got all that handled, everything fell into place.”