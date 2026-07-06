Jordan Henderson taken to hospital after injury in England’s post-game Mexico celebrations

Jordan Henderson had to go to hospital after suffering a wrist injury in the aftermath of England’s World Cup last-16 win over Mexico.

Video footage posted online showed Henderson appearing to slip while vaulting over the pitchside advertising hoarding at Estadio Azteca.

England players gathered around the 36-year-old, briefly pausing the post-game celebrations following the thrilling 3-2 victory.

A stretcher was brought over for Henderson, but England players and staff then appeared to relax and continue celebrating.

England captain Harry Kane told Fox on the pitch that Henderson had suffered an injury to his arm. Defender Dan Burn said the same to reporters, while head coach Thomas Tuchel said Henderson later confirmed a wrist injury.

“Not good,” Tuchel told the BBC when asked about the Henderson incident. “Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad.”

He later added in his press conference: “I’m sad because Jordan injured his wrist. It’s quite serious. He’s in hospital. It doesn’t fit with the rest of the evening. I don’t know the procedure.”

The Football Association have confirmed Henderson will stay back in Mexico City with a member of the team’s medical staff and not travel with the rest of the squad back to their Kansas City training base.

Henderson has only featured once for England in their five games at this World Cup, coming off the bench in the 2-0 group-stage victory against Panama. But the Brentford midifelder was booked late on in Sunday’s win in Mexico City while warming up on the sidelines.

England’s win saw them advance to the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Norway — who beat Brazil 2-1 earlier on Sunday — in Miami next Saturday.