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Jose Urquidy Reportedly Traded to White Sox, Pirates Return Revealed Ahead of MLB Deadline

Jose Urquidy Reportedly Traded to White Sox, Pirates Return Revealed Ahead of MLB Deadline

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Jose Urquidy Reportedly Traded to White Sox, Pirates Return Revealed Ahead of MLB Deadline
Jose Urquidy Reportedly Traded to White Sox, Pirates Return Revealed Ahead of MLB Deadline

Having opened up a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox are adding reinforcements to their pitching staff for the stretch run.

Per Robert Murray of FanSided, the White Sox are acquiring José Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand added that Pittsburgh will receive right-handed pitching prospect Felix Doroteo back in the deal.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

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Corinthia Mes

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