Jrue Holiday Proposed to Join Miami Heat in Blockbuster 3-Team NBA Trade

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 14: Jrue Holiday #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 14, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 114-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty

With the addition of Klay Thompson, the Miami Heat has officially put to bed one major concern fans had about the roster. There are now plenty of sharpshooters to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Thompson, 36, and the Dallas Mavericks reached a contract buyout agreement earlier this week. Thompson immediately intended to sign with the Heat. The veteran sharpshooter will join the Heat on a two-year, $13 million once he clears waivers.Â

Although the Heat has enough 3-point marksmen, what it doesnât have is a legitimate table-setting point guard. As NBA history has shown us time and time again, all championship-caliber teams have an elite floor general. The simple fact is that the Heat doesnât have a creator on offense outside of Antetokounmpo, and point guard is not his natural position.

The Miami Heat Needs to Gather its Remaining Chips and Acquire Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns – Play-In Tournament

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 14: Jrue Holiday #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 14, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 114-110. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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It just makes too much sense. Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Teammates again. In Miami. With the championship spotlight glaring down on them.

Holiday, 36, is still one of the top players on the Portland Trail Blazers, but the team has plenty of guard talent to bank on now and in the future. Holiday figures to be a trade chip in Portland if the Blazers receive an attractive offer.

Hereâs a three-team trade involving the Houston Rockets that could send Holiday to Miami, reuniting the two-time NBA champion with Antetokounmpo, who was the biggest acquisition of the offseason.Â

Heat receives: Jrue Holiday and a 2027 second round pick (from HOU; POR or NOP hold swap rights)

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Blazers receive: Nikola Jovic and second round picks in 2027 and 2031 (from MIA)

Rockets receive: Davion Mitchell

There are two realistic approaches the Heat can take to acquire Holiday. One would be to trade Andrew Wiggins; the other would be to package Jovic and Mitchell, both of whom carry substantial enough salaries to help the Heat send out enough money to then receive Holiday.

Why Miami, Portland and Houston Do the Trade

The Rockets would land an elite backcourt defender alongside the offensive-minded Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard.Â

The Blazers would clear the runway for Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and the newly-acquired Ja Morant to share the load at the guard position. At least managing three guards seems somewhat doable. Four is a bit extreme. Which is why moving Holiday is logical, especially if the Blazers can get back a young frontcourt star and draft capital.

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For the Heat, Holiday is an unspeakable upgrade. He is one of those players whose impact goes way beyond traditional stats and what the box shows after every game.

In last seasonâs playoffs, Holiday kept the underdog Blazers competitive against the eventual Western Conference champions, the San Antonio Spurs. In the series, Holiday registered over 16 points and seven assists per game.Â

There is overwhelming evidence that Holiday makes a really good team a great one. The Milwaukee Bucks won a title in his first season with the team; the same happened when Holiday joined the Boston Celtics in 2023.

Holiday is Antetokounmpoâs proven championship teammate. If Holiday and Antetokounmpo hoisted the trophy in Milwaukee, they could do it in Miami.

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