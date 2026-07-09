Juan Soto is becoming this generation’s Mike Trout

Juan Soto and Mike Trout are two of the greatest hitters of their respective generations. By the end of their MLB careers, each superstar outfielder will likely end in the same place, enshrined in Cooperstown. While Soto won a World Series earlier in his career in Washington, he now appears to be moving backward, while Trout seems destined to never win one at all.

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Trout was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels and continues to show a tremendous level of loyalty. Despite their struggles and inability to win, to no fault of Trout’s, the outfielder still wants to stay in Los Angeles while continuing to work towards the goal of a championship.

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Soto, though, is now on his fourth team. However, all of that moving around for Soto has just served to get him richer. It’s gotten him no closer to a championship since his early days with Washington, and in fact, after he signed with the New York Mets prior to the 2025 season, it appears to have brought him further from that goal.

We don’t have the space here to list all that is wrong with the Mets, but it’s a lot. The one thing not wrong with the Mets, at least from a performance perspective, is Soto. While some of his production might not come in clutch moments, and you could argue that he’s too passive at the plate at times, you can’t argue with what he does at the plate.

Soto’s resume and the back of his baseball card speak for themselves, and what they say is Hall of Fame, perennial All-Star, and superstar. But will he ever win again? Or is he now stuck in an organization destined to fail? JUST LIKE TROUT.

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Unlike Trout, Soto hasn’t proved that he can be a leader. In fact, just the opposite, as he clashed with Francisco Lindor last season, and I’m not sure how much that relationship has in fact improved. For all of his success, Soto doesn’t necessarily make those around him better.

Right now, the Mets are a mismatched team that isn’t very good. Yes, they have Soto in the outfield along with two exciting rookies in AJ Ewing and Carson Benge. Lindor is still at shortstop, and there are some other intriguing pieces. But there are questions with the pitching, and Soto’s contract will make it that much harder to build around him moving forward.

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