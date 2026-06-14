Lando Norris accepts McLaren will ‘have to push like crazy’ to fight rivals in Barcelona

Lando Norris was keen to manage expectations after securing fourth on the grid for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, insisting that McLaren would “have to push like crazy” to gain positions from their competitors.

After enduring a pair of retirements in Canada and Monaco, the reigning World Champion was optimistic that he would find his rhythm and return to the points this weekend, which was made slightly trickier after he sat out of FP1 for rookie driver Leonardo Fornaroli.

It didn’t seem to set him back as he went fastest in FP2 and placed fourth in final practice, but while Norris’ strong form carried over into Qualifying, his first run in Q3 was cut short by a red flag after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed into the barriers.