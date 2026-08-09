Liverpool 2-3 Monaco: How players rated as Isak and Wirtz impress

Alisson: Made some decent saves on his first appearance after the World Cup but had no chance for Aleksandr Golovin’s penalty. Liverpool could do with him staying fit this season. Replaced at half-time by Giorgi Mamardashvili. 7

Jeremie Frimpong: Looked sharp and his pace will always cause the opposition problems but he has to stop going regularly offside. 6

Virgil van Dijk: Like Alisson, showed why he is so important to this side but the Liverpool skipper gave away a reckless penalty towards the end of the first half that allowed Monaco a way back in. 6

Ifeanyi Ndukwe: So composed for an 18-year-old centre-back. Such a shame that he can’t play competitive football for Liverpool this season after failing to qualify for a work permit. Went off at half-time for Wataru Endo. 7

Kostas Tsimikas: Had some bright moments but hard to see how he gets in ahead of Milos Kerkez. The Greek left-back has got to improve his final delivery. 5

Dominik Szoboszlai: Played a one-two with Ryan Gravenberch in the build up for the first goal. Another impressive all-round display. 7

Ryan Gravenberch: Did brilliantly to tee up Alexander Isak for his goal and like Szoboszlai, looked comfortable both in and out of possession. 7

Lewis Koumas: Really should have scored in the first half when he skied over but his work-rate showed why Andoni Iraola rewarded him with a place in the side. The 20-year-old started down the right wing and was involved in second goal. 7

Florian Wirtz: A class apart. Had an early effort saved by Lukas Hradecky but was constantly at the heart of Liverpool’s attacking play. Initially looked as though he scored the second but Isak claimed the final touch, but he won’t care as he continues to grow in importance for Iraola. 8

Cody Gakpo: Like Alisson and Van Dijk, this was his first appearance in pre-season and he looked threatening. Fired wide early on and his header helped lead to Wirtz’s goal. 7

Alexander Isak: Started off with some good touches and took his first goal really well with a solid finish past Hradecky, before getting the final touch to claim Liverpool’s second. The Anfield crowd will certainly want more of that this season. 8