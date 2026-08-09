‘Harry Potter’ actress Jessie Cave earns more on OnlyFans than acting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

“Harry Potter” star Jessie Cave is opening up about how joining OnlyFans “saved” her and her family.

During a recent interview with The Times, the 39-year-old actress shared how much money she’s made from the subscription-based social media platform, noting she has “earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year.”

“I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do,” she shared. “But it’s now been over a year and a half, and it’s genuinely saved our lives.”

The actress charges subscribers $6 a month for non-explicit “hair content,” which includes videos of her fully-clothed, brushing her hair while dressed in costumes, braiding it, tying it in a ponytail or anything else her followers want to see.

‘AMERICAN PIE’ ALUM SHANNON ELIZABETH TURNS TO ONLYFANS FOR ‘FRESH START’ AS DIVORCE UNFOLDS

Cave had her big break in Hollywood playing Lavender Brown in the final three films in the Harry Potter franchise, from 2009 to 2011. She later appeared as a guest in a number of projects, including “Black Mirror” and “Industry,” and worked on the stage.

Her decision to transition to OnlyFans came after she was rejected by a callback audition and her need to support herself and her four children, who she shares with her fiancé, Alfie Brown, admitting “it was a point of complete desperation.”

“I couldn’t go and, say, work in a supermarket because I can’t afford the childcare, and, also, I don’t want people shouting Harry Potter spells at me as I work at Tesco,” she explained. “I could retrain, but I can’t afford to do a degree. I had a breakdown, and I thought, ‘That’s it with acting, I give up.’ But, also, we have no money.”

According to The Times, she earned roughly $20,200 in just one day on the platform.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her one rule when creating her content is that her “hair is the main character,” she said. “That’s how I justify it.

“And yes, [OnlyFans] is largely porn. But there are cooking videos, tarot readings, personal training — it’s just all done with a sexy edge,” she added. “It is about wanting some kind of gaze. … I wear baggy T-shirts on stage. I’ve never posted a bikini shot. I wear huge glasses. For so long I’ve just been this quirky figure. After having four kids and feeling invisible for so long, that was really appealing to me.”

Cave said she can foresee other artists turning to “other platforms to make money when they’re not being an artist.”

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She first spoke out about starting her OnlyFans account in March 2025, writing on her personal Substack account that she started the account in an effort to “get out of debt.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ll try for one year,” Cave wrote. “My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”