Liverpool FC unveils poignant memorial to Diogo Jota and André Silva

The memorial has been placed on 97 Avenue at Anfield, where thousands of physical tributes – including flowers, scarves, works of art, cards, banners and jerseys – were placed to create a poignant tribute area in the immediate aftermath of the tragic accident on July 3, 2025.

Some of those physical tributes, including sections of scarves and shirts, have been set in wax and delicately embedded into the structure and surface of the sculpture.

Further items are also incorporated into the Granby Rock‑faced stone plinth, laser‑engraved with dedication to both brothers, using Portuguese stone from their homeplace, Gondomar.

A single flower placed in tribute has also been cast in bronze, meaning this fragile item of personal remembrance left by a fan at the time of the brothers’ passing is now a lasting physical presence.

A PlayStation controller also sits on the plinth, a metaphor for Jota himself, his love of gaming, and his signature celebration pose – play and friendship paused in time.