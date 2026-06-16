Loons’ Michael Boxall to savor World Cup

Minnesota United’s CEO Shari Ballard encouraged Michael Boxall to speak his mind more often when the Loons’ center back stepped into a larger leadership role as club captain a few years ago.

Typically stoic, Boxall answered the call with a strong statement on teammate Emanuel Reynoso running afoul with the law in Argentina in 2024. Boxall helped show the Loons’ end-of-the-line stance on the delinquent but talented midfielder, who was then sold to Club Tijuana in Mexico’s Liga MX.

But “Boxy” remains a man of fewer words, so reporters and fans have to listen closely for revelations, quips and nuggets of information. That includes the subject of a career pinnacle.

Come Monday, the 37-year-old defender will play in his first FIFA World Cup match when his native New Zealand plays Iran in an opening Group G match in Inglewood, Calif.

During the first half of the MLS season, Boxall didn’t know if he would be able to step onto the world’s biggest stage. Some doubt had crept in on his ability to play for the All Whites this summer after suffering a nagging adductor injury in the Loons’ home opener in late February.

“Obviously a couple of months sitting on the sideline, you’re not sure how long it’s going to take to get back,” Boxall said in late May. “… There was a little bit of that (worry).”

With the World Cup on the schedule, the timing seemed cruel. Boxall has been remarkably healthy over his 10 years with Minnesota, playing in 93 percent of the Loons’ regular season matches from 2022-25. He has missed 45 percent of this season.

After sitting out all of March and April, Boxall slowly worked has way back into MNUFC’s back line over five matches in May and played a full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Salt Lake on May 23.

Now fit, Boxall is one of two active Loons players set to play in the World Cup, alongside fellow defender Carlos Harvey, who also had to overcome a leg injury with Minnesota in order to make the Panama national team.

James Rodriguez will also play for Colombia this summer, but MNUFC released the attacking midfielder from the tail end of his half-season contract in May. The Golden Boot winner at the 2014 World Cup is not expected back in Minnesota after the break.

As the World Cup approached this spring, Loons coach and New Zealand native Cameron Knowles was often asked about the Loons’ representation in the tournament.

“We’re waiting for the New Zealand-Colombia final,” Knowles joked about the incredibly long odds that the 14th-ranked Colombians and the 85th-ranked Kiwis meet in the title match on July 19.

In March 2025, Boxall scored the game-winning goal to help underdog New Zealand punch its ticket to the World Cup in an Oceania Football Confederation qualifier against New Caledonia in Auckland. His header at the back post in the 61st minute opened the scoring in a 3-0 win.

“That was the biggest moment for me,” Boxall said.

Boxall has been a member of New Zealand’s national team since 2011 — a year after they played in their last World Cup in 2010. They also qualified for the tournament in 1982.

Over his decade in Minnesota, Boxall has grown used to flying to the other side of the world to play for his national team, sometimes on 40-hour treks to play in a small Pacific island nation. His favorite trip was from Minnesota to Dallas to Istanbul, where on a long layover he went on a cruise along the Bosphorus Strait before another flight to Dubai for international matches.

Staying in the U.S. and Canada for this tournament this summer is welcomed for Boxall and his clan. “Definitely saving a lot of money on flying my family out to the game,” Boxall said.

Given his advanced age, Boxall is supposed to be approaching the end of his playing career, but Loons Chief Soccer Officer Khalid El-Ahmad pointed out that Boxall set a new personal max-speed record in training this spring. Keeping that level of play is what keeps Boxall in Minnesota on shorter-term contracts.

Boxall is looked forward to savoring the entire World Cup experience, especially with veteran teammates, even if he remains understated about the games themselves.

“Just enjoying it with them and making the most of the little things like the travel days on the bus, airports, after training at the hotel — the downtime where those bonds come really close to your teammates,” Boxall said. “Then the games, obviously. I don’t think you need to say much about those. You’re excited for those as it is.”

Active Loons players in FIFA World Cups

2026 — Michael Boxall (New Zealand)

2026 — Carlos Harvey (Panama)

2022 — Dayne St. Clair (Canada)

2018 — Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica)