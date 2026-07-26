Loose Feathers: Ravens win humanitarian award, lose top executive

Welcome back to Loose Feathers, a round-up of the latest news and analysis about the Ravens. Here are the latest updates:

Ravens named Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Ravens did not receive any awards at the 2026 ESPY’s on Wednesday night, but they did receive a top prize at ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday. Baltimore was named the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for “leveraging the power of football to create educational opportunities, strengthen communities and support young people at every stage of their development,” per an ESPN release.

The release continues:

Guided by the belief that meaningful impact requires long-term investment, the Ravens have aligned ownership, players, staff, alumni, nonprofit partners and fans around a shared commitment to helping the next generation succeed both inside and outside the classroom. Through strategic initiatives focused on literacy, food security, leadership development, college access and youth sports participation, the organization continues to create lasting pathways to opportunity throughout Maryland. The Ravens’ impact is reflected in a continuum of support that begins in childhood and extends through college and career readiness.

Community has been at the core of the Ravens’ mission since they arrived in Baltimore in 1996. They have donated over 1.3 million books via the Ravens Booksmobiles since 2016 and $1.9 million in Play 60 grants since 2007. They have also partnered with Under Armour to lead the charge in developing girls’ flag football across the state of Maryland in addition to their RISE program connecting to Baltimore-area youth and high school football teams. You can read more in the Ravens’ 2025 Community Impact book.

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Ravens’ general counsel leaves for private law firm

Senior vice president and general counsel Brandon Etheridge has left the Ravens for a partnership at global law firm Paul Hastings, per Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer.

Etheridge, a Baltimore native who played football at McDonogh School (and Yale), was just shy of a decade as the Ravens’ general counsel. The Harvard Law alum previously spent two years as an assistant labor relations counsel in the league office.

This is a significant loss for the Ravens organization. Etheridge oversaw all of the team’s legal matters, including compliance, risk management, governmental affairs, and social justice reform. Team president Sashi Brown, who also attended Harvard Law, began his front office career as the Jaguars’ lead counsel in 2005 and will likely play a fundamental role in the search for the Ravens’ new general counsel.

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Randy Brown linked to Freedom Fuel stations

This is an odd one: Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown was linked to the Freedom Fuel stations in Philadelphia that offered discounted gasoline around Independence Day. Brown “signed the certificate of formation to incorporate the Freedom Fuels Network LLC on June 23, just a week before President Donald Trump touted it on social media,” per Politico’s James Bikales.

Brown – whose Wikipedia page lists him as a politician, not football coach – served as the mayor of Evesham Township, New Jersey from 2007 to 2018, while he was serving as a kicking consultant for the Ravens. He has also considered running for higher statewide or federal office as a Republican, Bikales adds.

The Freedom Fuel stations are still operating, somewhat shrouded in mystery but facing no legal scrutiny. This story is ultimately irrelevant to the Ravens, but it’s an interesting reminder of Brown’s political history.