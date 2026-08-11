Luigi Mangione due in court as defense fights media restrictions in NY trial

Luigi Mangione is set to appear in a New York City courtroom Tuesday in what could be his final appearance before his high-profile New York murder trial gets underway.

What we know:

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Lower Manhattan, with jury selection set to begin next month in Mangione’s state trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione’s defense team is requesting permission to broadcast the trial live and that there be no restrictions on who covers the trial. His lawyers argue any restrictions on media access violate Mangione’s constitutional right to a public trial.

Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, attends a court hearing to rule on the admissibility of evidence and setting of trial date in New York, on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeenah Moon / POOL / AFP via Getty Image

Last month, defense attorney Karen Agnifilo argued that limiting the trial to 68 journalists and restricting jury selection coverage to six reporters is unconstitutional.

Agnifilo raised concerns that the court or district attorney could “hand pick” which reporters are permitted to attend.

The defense wants the court to turn over the list of six journalists apparently picked to cover jury selection, the list of journalists granted permission to cover the trial proceedings, as well as an explanation of the criteria and who made the selections.

The other side:

Prosecutors have pushed back on Agnifilo’s arguments, saying the DA’s office had no role in designing a media plan or choosing journalists.

On Monday, however, the prosecution sent the judge a letter voicing concern over Mangione’s fans and how they may attempt to intimidate witnesses or jurors.

They warned an overflow room could have consequences, particularly “spectator misconduct.”

The backstory:

Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024.

The 27-year-old faces murder charges in separate state and federal trials, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a pretrial evidence hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on December 9, 2025. (Photo by John Angelillo / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted in the state murder case.

The federal trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.