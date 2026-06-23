Mayo Clinic responds to ABC 6 News inquiry on third-party data breach – ABC 6 News

Mayo clinic confirms a vendor data breach from a third party vendor X-Solis

(ABC 6 News)–Mayo Clinic says some patient information may have been affected by a data security incident involving a third-party vendor.

In a statement to ABC 6 News, Mayo Clinic said,

“On April 23, Mayo Clinic learned that some patients’ information may have been affected by an incident involving a third-party vendor, Xsolis. The incident was not specific to Mayo Clinic and involved information maintained by Xsolis for multiple customers. Xsolis has notified affected patients directly. For more information, visit www.xsolisdataincident.com.”

Related: Third-party data breach may affect some former Mayo Clinic patients