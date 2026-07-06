Microsoft set for new round of job cuts next week, spanning Xbox, sales and consulting – GeekWire

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Microsoft is preparing to cut thousands of jobs next week, continuing to rein in operating costs as the company pours unprecedented sums into AI infrastructure.

Business Insider broke the news Tuesday afternoon, saying that the cuts will impact less than 2.5% of the company’s global workforce of about 220,000 people. It includes not just Xbox, where cuts have been signaled for weeks, but also layoffs in sales and consulting.

GeekWire confirmed the details of the report with a person familiar with the company’s plan. Microsoft isn’t commenting on the report.

The timing follows a familiar pattern. Microsoft often restructures its operations around the close of its fiscal year on June 30, and the cuts would come just as the new year begins.

The reductions were bigger last year. Microsoft laid off more than 15,000 people in two rounds of cuts a few weeks apart: about 6,000 in May 2025, then around 9,000 (roughly 4% of the company at the time) in early July 2025.

One difference this year: Microsoft’s first-ever voluntary retirement program. About a third of the approximately 8,750 eligible U.S. employees took the buyout, reportedly allowing the company to cut a smaller share of its workforce through layoffs than a year ago.

The company is on pace to spend more than $100 billion building AI and cloud infrastructure in the fiscal year that just ended — up from $88.7 billion the year before — with about two-thirds going to the chips that power AI.

Microsoft shares closed Tuesday at $373.02, down 19% over the past month and near a 52-week low, as Wall Street questions whether its heavy AI spending will pay off.

The layoffs come amid a broader wave of restructuring across the tech industry, which has shed more jobs than any other sector this year. U.S. tech companies have announced 123,653 cuts so far in 2026, up 66% from the same stretch of 2025, according to a report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Across all sectors, not just tech, AI was the most commonly cited reason for job cuts in May — the third straight month it has led the list. The 38,579 cuts attributed to AI were the most in any month since Challenger began tracking the cause in 2023. For the year, AI has been linked to 87,714 cuts, already surpassing the 54,836 attributed to it in all of 2025.