Millie Bobby Brown Shares Father’s Day Note to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her husband Jake Bongiovi’s first Father’s Day with plenty of fanfare.

“Happy Father’s Day!!!” Brown, 22, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 21, sharing a sweet pic of Bongiovi, 24, carrying their infant daughter. “I knew from the moment we met, you were going to be the best dad.”

She continued, gushing, “We love you too much, Dada.”

Brown and Bongiovi, who got married in 2024, announced in August 2025 that they recently adopted their first child. As the couple embraced parenthood, Bongiovi was frequently criticized online for seemingly not helping Brown carry shopping bags or their daughter’s strollers in viral paparazzi photos.



Related: Why Millie Bobby Brown Wants to ‘Protect’ Baby Daughter From the Spotlight

Millie Bobby Brown is already fiercely protective of her newborn daughter. “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” Brown, 21, told British Vogue in a cover story published Wednesday, November 5. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in […]

“Hi, I’m Millie Bobbie Brown and I’m not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?” the Enola Holmes actress quipped in a teaser for her June appearance on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, addressing the online drama. “This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid and people are like, ‘Your husband doesn’t hold a single thing.’ Because I’m three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night.”

She continued, “We’re all about empowering girls and, ‘You got it’ and ‘You don’t need a man.’ But then when I’m like, ‘Ok, I can carry my own things,’ people are like, ‘Where’s your husband?’ I can also do it on my own. Nobody knows my husband. My husband is the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me, but he also knows I’m capable.”

Brown, who further stressed that she’s “not broken,” also revealed that she pays no attention to mom-shaming comments during the same podcast episode.



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed.



Related: Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Rumor Jake Bongiovi Doesn’t Help Her

Millie Bobby Brown is a strong, independent woman who does not need a man to carry her belongings. “Hi, I’m Millie Bobbie Brown and I’m not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?” Brown, 22, shared in a sneak peek of the Thursday, June 10, episode […]

“I don’t have time for angry women that just need to bring you down, especially when it comes to motherhood,” she stated of the often-angry remarks about her parenting choices. “I’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s like, I can always deal with the, ‘Oh, my God, you showed your nipples? What a bitch!’ I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ I don’t care about that, but when you’re like, ‘You didn’t put a hat on your baby?’ I’m like, ‘Try putting a hat on my baby. I dare you [to] put a beanie on her.’”

Brown concluded, “Stay in your own lane, put a hat on your baby and put a sock in your mouth. Sorry, the English is coming out of me, but it’s so true. Like, shut up.”

Brown and Bongiovi have not publicly revealed their daughter’s name.