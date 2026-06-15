Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’ Cape Was Made From Christopher Reeve’s

Milly Alcock‘s solo DCU debut in Supergirl includes a very special family hand-me-down.

The actress recently revealed that her cape in the Craig Gillespie-helmed Warner Bros. movie, which premieres June 26 in theaters, was made from the same material as Christopher Reeve‘s cape in Superman (1978).

“My cape in this film was remade using material from the original Superman cape,” Alcock noted on the Raiders of the Lost Podcast. “Yeah, I think that they found there was like 16 meters of that material, so yeah, that’s in the back of my cape now.”

Reeve played the Man of Steel/Clark Kent in the Richard Donner-helmed 1978 movie, as well as the sequels, Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983) and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987). Reeve died at age 52 in 2004.

Premiering June 26 in theaters and Imax, Supergirl sees Milly Alcock reprise her role as the titular superhero alter ego, Kara Zor-El, who celebrates her 23rd birthday while traveling across the galaxy with her dog Krypto.

The movie also stars Jason Momoa as Lobo, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem.

Based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which Bilquis Evely illustrated, Ana Nogueira adapted the comic book for the big screen. In the comic, Supergirl and young alien girl Knolle hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hill after he kills Knolle’s father in cold blood