3 award-winning movies to watch on Netflix this weekend (June 12-14)

Netflix hosts a large library of award-winning movies, but finding the right one for your weekend streaming can sometimes feel harder than it should. While the latest trending titles may be all over your Netflix home, there are plenty of acclaimed films that are worth searching for.

This month, with Netflix’s summer roster heating up, new releases have left viewers spoiled for choice. June’s streaming schedule has also brought in some amazing older films that you should add to your watchlist. Here are three award-winning films streaming on Netflix U.S. this week.

Poor Things

A second chance at life

Poor Things is definitely one of the most eccentric films I’ve watched, but the premise was enough to keep me invested in the mind-bending thriller. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia), the sci-fi film follows Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman who is brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) after her death. However, Bella returns with her unborn child’s brain, and she has to learn about the world in an adult body.

As she rapidly develops intellectually and emotionally, Bella becomes very curious about everything around her. Refusing to live under the protection of her creator, she leaves home with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a morally questionable lawyer. Together, the couple embarks on an adventure that takes them across Europe. Bella then experiences life and society for the first time and discovers herself along the way.

Poor Things was a decorated film, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Stone, and taking home two Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Stone.

Another Round

Four more shots, please

Want to dip your toes in something outside of Hollywood? Another Round is a perfect watch for fans of Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen. The Danish comedy follows four high school teachers who feel stuck in a loop of monotony and existential boredom. Inspired by a theory that humans function better with a small amount of alcohol constantly in their system, the group decides to conduct a scientific experiment on themselves: to maintain a steady level of intoxication throughout the workday at a 0.05% blood alcohol level (BAC) and see what happens.

At first, the results seem positive, with their confidence and creativity improving, and life feeling more exciting. As the experiment escalates, the four teachers slowly increase the BAC, and things start going sideways, affecting their careers and families.

Mikkelsen delivers one of the best performances of his career (which says a lot given his filmography), with a strong supporting cast and excellent writing that keeps you invested in the train wreck that slowly unfolds. Another Round won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and was also nominated for Best Director (Thomas Vinterberg).

The Theory of Everything

The story behind a brilliant mind

A biographical film that stays with you for a long time after you watch it, The Theory of Everythingis a masterpiece in filmmaking and acting. It tells the true story of late physicist Stephen Hawking (played by Eddie Redmayne), from his education to his later research. The film begins during Hawking’s years at Cambridge University, where his intellect shines bright. Here, he meets literature student Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones), and the two fall in love. Their future seems bright until Hawking receives a devastating diagnosis of motor neuron disease (ALS), with doctors predicting he has only a few years to live.

Rather than giving in to the debilitating illness, Hawking continues pursuing groundbreaking research, stunning his peers and the world with his resilience. The Theory of Everything shows all that unfolds in Hawking’s notable journey, from his scientific achievements to the complexities of his relationship with Jane as the reality of the illness sets in.

For his stellar performance, Redmayne won the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actor.

The next time you’re stuck scrolling through Netflix, check out the platform’s collections (from award winners and nominees to seasonal ones) so you can escape the loop of stale recommendations. You can also filter and search better using Netflix’s secret codes, a great tool in your discovery arsenal.