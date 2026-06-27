Netflix’s Cancelled 2-Part Crime Series Is Getting a Second Chance

Netflix has released some of its most ambitious projects in the platform’s history this year, and the first that comes to mind is War Machine. With the backing of star Alan Ritchson, War Machine officially cracked the Netflix all-time top 10, and the streamer has confirmed that a sequel to the film is in the works. Netflix also released another hit sci-fi show in The Boroughs, which was positioned as the platform’s next Stranger Things. The show was even produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of Stranger Things, and despite it still sitting in the top 10, Netflix was forced to make a tough decision about the fate of the show. The streamer announced earlier this week that The Boroughs had been canceled after only one season, meaning the creatives would not be given the chance to continue the story in Season 2 and beyond.

The Boroughs is far from the only Netflix show to have the axe brought down on it before fans were ready to say goodbye, though. After two successful seasons of Mindhunter, Netflix confirmed in 2020 that the show was being put on hold, and while this resulted in actors being released from their contracts, it didn’t mean that the show had been officially canceled. Director David Fincher later confirmed a few years later that the show had been canned after only two seasons, and even to this day, it’s still tough to swallow. Mindhunter changed the game not only for Netflix, but for the police procedural genre in general, paving the way for more crime hits that explore the criminal’s psyche and try to explain why they commit such horrible crimes.





































Collider Exclusive · Horror Survival Quiz

Which Horror Villain Do You Have the Best Chance of Surviving?

Jason Voorhees · Michael Myers · Freddy Krueger · Pennywise · Chucky Five killers. Five completely different ways to die — if you’re not smart enough, fast enough, or self-aware enough to avoid it. Only one of them is the villain your particular set of instincts gives you a fighting chance against. Eight questions will figure out which one. 🏕️Jason 🔪Michael 💤Freddy 🎈Pennywise 🪆Chucky TEST YOUR SURVIVAL → 01 Something feels wrong. You can’t explain it — you just know. What do you do?

First instincts are the difference between the survivor and the first act casualty. ALeave immediately. I don’t need to understand a threat to respect it.

BStay quiet and observe. If I can see it, I can understand it. If I can understand it, I can avoid it.

CStay awake. Whatever this is, I am not going to sleep until I feel safe again.

DConfront it directly. Fear grows in the dark — I’d rather know what I’m dealing with.

ECheck everything, trust nothing. The threat might be closer than I think — and smaller. NEXT QUESTION → 02 Where are you most likely to find yourself when things go wrong?

Setting is everything in horror. Where you are determines which rules apply. ASomewhere remote — a cabin, a campsite, off the grid and away from people.

BA quiet suburban neighbourhood where nothing ever happens. Except tonight.

CIn my own head — the most dangerous place of all, depending on what’s already in there.

DWherever children are — because something about this place attracts the worst things.

ESomewhere ordinary — a house, a toy store, a place where the last thing you’d expect is a threat. NEXT QUESTION → 03 What is your most reliable survival asset?

Every survivor has a quality the villain didn’t account for. What’s yours? APhysical fitness — I can run, I can swim, I can outlast something that relies on brute persistence.

BSpatial awareness — I always know the exits, the hiding spots, the fastest route out.

CPsychological resilience — I’ve faced my worst fears before. They don’t have the same power over me.

DEmotional steadiness — I don’t panic. Panic is what gets you caught.

EScepticism — I don’t underestimate threats because of how they look. Size is irrelevant. NEXT QUESTION → 04 What kind of fear is hardest for you to fight through?

Knowing your weakness is the first step to not dying because of it. AThe unstoppable — something that will not stop, cannot be reasoned with, and is always getting closer.

BThe invisible — a threat I can feel but can’t locate, watching from somewhere I can’t see.

CThe psychological — something that uses my own mind and memories against me.

DThe unknowable — something ancient, shapeless, that feeds on the fear itself.

EThe mundane — a threat so ordinary-looking that no one will believe me until it’s too late. NEXT QUESTION → 05 You’re with a group when things start going wrong. What’s your role?

Horror movies are brutally clear about who survives group situations and who doesn’t. AThe one who says “we need to leave” first — and means it, even when no one listens.

BThe one who stays quiet, watches the others, and figures out the pattern before anyone else does.

CThe one who holds the group together when panic sets in — because someone has to.

DThe one who asks the questions nobody wants to ask — because ignoring them gets people killed.

EThe one who takes the threat seriously when everyone else is laughing it off. NEXT QUESTION → 06 What’s the horror movie mistake you’re most likely to make?

Honest self-assessment is a survival skill. Denial is not. AGoing back for someone — I know I shouldn’t, but I can’t leave them behind.

BAssuming I’m safe once I’ve found a hiding spot. That’s when it finds me.

CFalling asleep when I absolutely cannot afford to. Exhaustion is its own enemy.

DLetting my curiosity override my instincts — I always need to understand what I’m dealing with.

EDismissing the threat because of how it looks. That’s exactly what it wants. NEXT QUESTION → 07 What’s your best weapon against something that can’t be stopped by conventional means?

Every horror villain has a weakness. The survivors are always the ones who find it. AThe environment itself — I use the terrain, the water, the geography against it.

BPatience — I wait, I watch, and I strike at the one moment it doesn’t expect.

CLucidity — if I can stay in control of my own mind, it loses its primary weapon.

DCourage — facing it directly, refusing to run, taking away the fear it feeds on.

EImprovisation — I use whatever’s at hand, however unconventional. Creativity over brute force. NEXT QUESTION → 08 It’s the final scene. You’re the last one standing. How did you make it?

The final survivor always has a reason. What’s yours? AI kept moving. I never stopped, never hid for too long, never let it corner me.

BI figured out the pattern before anyone else did — and I used it against the thing following it.

CI stayed awake, stayed lucid, and refused to give it the one thing it needed most.

DI stopped being afraid of it. And the moment I did, everything changed.

EI took it seriously from the start — and I never once made the mistake of underestimating it. REVEAL MY VILLAIN → Your Survival Odds Have Been Calculated

Your Best Chance Is Against… Your instincts, your strengths, and your particular way of thinking under pressure point to one villain you actually have a fighting chance against. Everyone else — good luck.

Camp Crystal Lake · Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Jason is relentless, but he is also predictable — and that is the gap you would exploit. He moves in straight lines toward his target. He doesn’t strategise, doesn’t adapt, doesn’t outsmart. He simply pursues.

Your ability to keep moving, use the environment, and resist the panic that freezes most victims gives you a genuine edge.

The Crystal Lake survivors were always the ones who stopped running in circles and started thinking about terrain, water, and distance.

You think like that. Which means Jason, for all his indestructibility, would face someone who simply refused to be where he expected.

Haddonfield, Illinois · Halloween Michael Myers Michael watches before he moves. He is patient, methodical, and almost impossible to detect — until it’s too late for anyone who isn’t paying close enough attention. But you are paying attention. You notice the shape in the window, the car parked slightly wrong, the silence where there should be sound.

Michael’s power lies in the invisibility of ordinary suburbia — the fact that nothing ever looks wrong until it already is.

Your spatial awareness and instinct to map every room, every exit, and every shadow before you need them is precisely the quality Laurie Strode had.

You are not a victim waiting to happen. You are someone who already suspects something is wrong — and acts on it.

Elm Street · A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Freddy wins by getting inside your head — using your own fears, your own memories, your own subconscious as weapons against you. That strategy requires a target who can be destabilised. You are harder to destabilise than most. You’ve faced uncomfortable truths about yourself and you haven’t looked away.

The survivors on Elm Street were always the ones who understood what was happening and chose to face it rather than flee from it.

Freddy’s greatest weakness is that his power evaporates in the presence of someone who refuses to give him the fear he feeds on.

Your psychological resilience — the ability to stay grounded when reality itself becomes unreliable — is exactly the quality that keeps you alive here.

Derry, Maine · It Pennywise Pennywise is ancient, shapeshifting, and feeds on terror — but it has one critical vulnerability: it cannot function against someone who genuinely stops being afraid of it. The Losers Club didn’t survive because they were braver than everyone else. They survived because they faced their fears together, and faced them honestly.

You ask the questions others avoid. You look directly at what frightens you rather than turning away.

That directness — the refusal to let fear fester in the dark — is Pennywise’s worst nightmare.

It chose the wrong target when it chose you. You are exactly the kind of person whose fear tastes like nothing at all.

Chicago · Child’s Play Chucky Chucky’s greatest advantage is that nobody takes him seriously until it’s already too late. He exploits the gap between how something looks and what it actually is. You don’t have that gap. You take threats seriously regardless of how they present — and you never make the mistake of underestimating something because of its size or appearance.

Chucky relies on surprise, on the delay between recognition and response. You close that delay faster than almost anyone.

Your instinct to treat every unfamiliar thing with appropriate scepticism — rather than dismissing it because it seems absurd — is the exact quality that keeps you breathing.

Against Chucky, not laughing is already winning. You are very good at not laughing. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ

What Is ‘Mindhunter’ About?



An official synopsis for Mindhunter, which holds nearly flawless scores of 97% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

“The dawn of criminal psychology. FBI agent Holden Ford and veteran partner Bill Tench pioneer a radical approach to law enforcement — interviewing incarcerated serial killers to understand the criminal mind and solve active cases. As Ford pushes deeper into the darkest corners of human psychology, the line between profiler and subject begins to blur.”

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany star in the lead roles of Holden Ford and Bill Trench in Mindhunter. The show was written and created for TV by Joe Penhall, who has not written another project since.

Check out the first two seasons of Mindhunter on Netflix and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of all the most popular projects on streaming.