Netflix’s Cancelled 2-Part Crime Series Is Getting a Second Chance
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Netflix has released some of its most ambitious projects in the platform’s history this year, and the first that comes to mind is War Machine. With the backing of star Alan Ritchson, War Machine officially cracked the Netflix all-time top 10, and the streamer has confirmed that a sequel to the film is in the works. Netflix also released another hit sci-fi show in The Boroughs, which was positioned as the platform’s next Stranger Things. The show was even produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of Stranger Things, and despite it still sitting in the top 10, Netflix was forced to make a tough decision about the fate of the show. The streamer announced earlier this week that The Boroughs had been canceled after only one season, meaning the creatives would not be given the chance to continue the story in Season 2 and beyond.
The Boroughs is far from the only Netflix show to have the axe brought down on it before fans were ready to say goodbye, though. After two successful seasons of Mindhunter, Netflix confirmed in 2020 that the show was being put on hold, and while this resulted in actors being released from their contracts, it didn’t mean that the show had been officially canceled. Director David Fincher later confirmed a few years later that the show had been canned after only two seasons, and even to this day, it’s still tough to swallow. Mindhunter changed the game not only for Netflix, but for the police procedural genre in general, paving the way for more crime hits that explore the criminal’s psyche and try to explain why they commit such horrible crimes.
Collider Exclusive · Horror Survival Quiz Which Horror Villain Do You Have the Best Chance of Surviving? Jason Voorhees · Michael Myers · Freddy Krueger · Pennywise · Chucky
Five killers. Five completely different ways to die — if you’re not smart enough, fast enough, or self-aware enough to avoid it. Only one of them is the villain your particular set of instincts gives you a fighting chance against. Eight questions will figure out which one.
🏕️Jason
🔪Michael
💤Freddy
🎈Pennywise
🪆Chucky
01
Something feels wrong. You can’t explain it — you just know. What do you do? First instincts are the difference between the survivor and the first act casualty.
02
Where are you most likely to find yourself when things go wrong? Setting is everything in horror. Where you are determines which rules apply.
03
What is your most reliable survival asset? Every survivor has a quality the villain didn’t account for. What’s yours?
04
What kind of fear is hardest for you to fight through? Knowing your weakness is the first step to not dying because of it.
05
You’re with a group when things start going wrong. What’s your role? Horror movies are brutally clear about who survives group situations and who doesn’t.
06
What’s the horror movie mistake you’re most likely to make? Honest self-assessment is a survival skill. Denial is not.
07
What’s your best weapon against something that can’t be stopped by conventional means? Every horror villain has a weakness. The survivors are always the ones who find it.
08
It’s the final scene. You’re the last one standing. How did you make it? The final survivor always has a reason. What’s yours?
Your Survival Odds Have Been Calculated Your Best Chance Is Against…
Your instincts, your strengths, and your particular way of thinking under pressure point to one villain you actually have a fighting chance against. Everyone else — good luck.
Camp Crystal Lake · Friday the 13th
Jason Voorhees
Jason is relentless, but he is also predictable — and that is the gap you would exploit.
He moves in straight lines toward his target. He doesn’t strategise, doesn’t adapt, doesn’t outsmart. He simply pursues.
Your ability to keep moving, use the environment, and resist the panic that freezes most victims gives you a genuine edge.
The Crystal Lake survivors were always the ones who stopped running in circles and started thinking about terrain, water, and distance.
You think like that. Which means Jason, for all his indestructibility, would face someone who simply refused to be where he expected.
Haddonfield, Illinois · Halloween
Michael Myers
Michael watches before he moves. He is patient, methodical, and almost impossible to detect — until it’s too late for anyone who isn’t paying close enough attention.
But you are paying attention. You notice the shape in the window, the car parked slightly wrong, the silence where there should be sound.
Michael’s power lies in the invisibility of ordinary suburbia — the fact that nothing ever looks wrong until it already is.
Your spatial awareness and instinct to map every room, every exit, and every shadow before you need them is precisely the quality Laurie Strode had.
You are not a victim waiting to happen. You are someone who already suspects something is wrong — and acts on it.
Elm Street · A Nightmare on Elm Street
Freddy Krueger
Freddy wins by getting inside your head — using your own fears, your own memories, your own subconscious as weapons against you. That strategy requires a target who can be destabilised.
You are harder to destabilise than most. You’ve faced uncomfortable truths about yourself and you haven’t looked away.
The survivors on Elm Street were always the ones who understood what was happening and chose to face it rather than flee from it.
Freddy’s greatest weakness is that his power evaporates in the presence of someone who refuses to give him the fear he feeds on.
Your psychological resilience — the ability to stay grounded when reality itself becomes unreliable — is exactly the quality that keeps you alive here.
Derry, Maine · It
Pennywise
Pennywise is ancient, shapeshifting, and feeds on terror — but it has one critical vulnerability: it cannot function against someone who genuinely stops being afraid of it.
The Losers Club didn’t survive because they were braver than everyone else. They survived because they faced their fears together, and faced them honestly.
You ask the questions others avoid. You look directly at what frightens you rather than turning away.
That directness — the refusal to let fear fester in the dark — is Pennywise’s worst nightmare.
It chose the wrong target when it chose you. You are exactly the kind of person whose fear tastes like nothing at all.
Chicago · Child’s Play
Chucky
Chucky’s greatest advantage is that nobody takes him seriously until it’s already too late. He exploits the gap between how something looks and what it actually is.
You don’t have that gap. You take threats seriously regardless of how they present — and you never make the mistake of underestimating something because of its size or appearance.
Chucky relies on surprise, on the delay between recognition and response. You close that delay faster than almost anyone.
Your instinct to treat every unfamiliar thing with appropriate scepticism — rather than dismissing it because it seems absurd — is the exact quality that keeps you breathing.
Against Chucky, not laughing is already winning. You are very good at not laughing.
What Is ‘Mindhunter’ About?
An official synopsis for Mindhunter, which holds nearly flawless scores of 97% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:
“The dawn of criminal psychology. FBI agent Holden Ford and veteran partner Bill Tench pioneer a radical approach to law enforcement — interviewing incarcerated serial killers to understand the criminal mind and solve active cases. As Ford pushes deeper into the darkest corners of human psychology, the line between profiler and subject begins to blur.”
Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany star in the lead roles of Holden Ford and Bill Trench in Mindhunter. The show was written and created for TV by Joe Penhall, who has not written another project since.
Check out the first two seasons of Mindhunter on Netflix and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of all the most popular projects on streaming.
Release Date
2017 – 2019
Network
Netflix
Showrunner
Joe Penhall
Directors
David Fincher, Carl Franklin, Andrew Dominik, Andrew Douglas, Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm
Writers
Joe Penhall, Jennifer Haley, Joshua Donen, Courtenay Miles, Carly Wray, Pamela Cederquist