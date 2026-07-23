Aubrey Plaza Opens up About Pregnancy & Motherhood for the 1st Time

Aubrey Plaza recently announced her pregnancy, revealing how “interesting” it is. She appeared on the “Smartness” podcast’s special bonus episode and opened up about motherhood. The 41-year-old said she was excited about becoming a first-time mom. Currently, she has been dating actor Christopher Abbott.

Pregnant Aubrey Plaza reveals she ‘always wanted’ to be a mom in new podcast episode

Pregnant Aubrey Plaza discussed being a first-time mom on the “Smartness” podcast, saying she “always wanted” to be one. The comedian appeared on the special bonus episode, where hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes questioned her about motherhood. But before that, Plaza announced, “Well, there’s a baby inside of me. No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now,” PEOPLE reported.

Furthermore, the “Parks and Recreation” star couldn’t hold back her humor. She joked about how she and her dog got an ultrasound on the same day. “Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s. And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding.”

Then, Plaza mentioned that when she got the ultrasound, there was a “baby in there.” Moreover, she joked, saying that the unborn child seemed to have a “cloak and a little hat.” The Hollywood diva quipped, “I think it’s gonna come out.”

After her pregnancy announcement, she opened up about how excited she has been to become a first-time mom. According to Plaza, she “always wanted” to be a mom as she was curious about it. “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing,” she added. Furthermore, Plaza mentioned that she has planned to raise her child on the “East Coast.” She will share her firstborn with actor Christopher Abbott, whom she is currently dating.

Originally reported by Suushmmita Sen on Momtastic.

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