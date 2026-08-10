New Tallest Active NBA Player Jamarion Sharp Lands Clippers Contract, How Does Wemby Compare?

The Los Angeles Clippers made a new addition that will undoubtedly boost their size in the frontcourt.

The Clippers signed center Jamarion Sharp to a two-way contract on Monday. At 7’5″, Sharp is officially the tallest active player in the NBA ahead of San Antonio Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama, who is listed at 7’4″.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

Make Bleacher Report one of your preferred sources on Google by selecting Bleacher Report on the “source preferences” page here.

For more from Bleacher Report, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Source link

See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes