Ty Gibbs Leads Toyota Into Iowa

Toyota has had an up-and-down weekend at Iowa Speedway, but one driver has separated himself from the rest of the group heading into Sunday afternoon’s Iowa Corn 350.

Ty Gibbs looks like Toyota’s best shot at a victory.

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Gibbs will start fifth in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, putting him near the front of the field and in a strong position to capitalize on the speed he has shown throughout the weekend.

The No. 54 showed strong pace during Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, making Gibbs the standout Toyota as the field prepares for 350 laps around Iowa’s 7/8-mile layout.

While several other Toyota drivers have struggled to find the same speed, Gibbs has consistently looked comfortable around Iowa. Starting inside the top five gives him an immediate advantage, allowing him to begin the race with valuable track position rather than having to fight through traffic.

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The contrast within Joe Gibbs Racing has been especially noticeable.

Denny Hamlin battled brake issues throughout Saturday before qualifying 29th and is expected to take the green flag from 28th after Brad Keselowski drops to the rear. Gibbs, meanwhile, will begin the afternoon at the opposite end of the field with a chance to fight for the lead early.

For Gibbs, the biggest challenge will be turning Saturday’s speed into a complete race.

Iowa can change significantly over a long run as tires wear and drivers begin searching for different grooves. Having a car that remains strong throughout a full fuel run will be critical if Gibbs wants to stay near the front.

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But everything the No. 54 team has shown this weekend suggests Gibbs should be in the conversation.

With strong speed and a fifth-place starting position, Ty Gibbs enters the Iowa Corn 350 as Toyota’s leading contender and one of the drivers to watch when the green flag drops Sunday afternoon.

It’s Gibbs and a string of variation on Sunday.

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