Dutton Ranch‘s Kelly Reilly teased who will be leading season 2 after making it very clear that the Yellowstone spinoff is “not the Beth and Rip show.”

“I think season 2 is going to feel very much more Ed [Harris]‘ show,” Reilly, 48, recently told TV Insider. “This is not the Beth and Rip show. This is Dutton Ranch, and there’s four lead characters.”

Reilly specifically highlighted Annette Bening as well. “It’s such a privilege to have them come join our show,” she added. “I’ve said this before, I feel like they made us legit.”

The actress continued: “We could have just been a little soapy spinoff and we’re not because of them. We’re a drama, we’re a new show, and it’s got some heavyweights in it. We’re very proud to be working with them.”

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Cole Hauser had similar praise for Harris, 75.

“Obviously, Annette is phenomenal, but I cannot wait to work more with [Ed],” he shared. “He’s such an amazing American actor that I think was used very sparingly this year. We’re going to make sure that he is a big part of helping us, moving forward in whatever capacity.”

Hauser, 51, explained how Harris’ Everett will “become a very important, integral part of season 2.”

Emerson Miller / ©Paramount Network/Paramount Global / Courtesy Everett Collection

This is not the first time a Taylor Sheridan show has caused a cast shakeup. Landman, which also airs on Paramount+, kicked off season 1 by introducing Billy Bob Thornton as a corporate fixer Tommy Norris working for an oil titan in a West Texas-set drama with life-and-death stakes.

Tommy largely interacted with Monty (Jon Hamm), who was married to Cami (Demi Moore). Season 1 showed Cami only when she was supporting her husband or swimming in their pool. After Monty’s onscreen death, Cami took over as the focus of season 2 opposite Tommy.

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“I told her, when I met with Demi about that, I said, ‘Look, here’s the thing. You’re gonna be an extra in this show,” Sheridan, 56, recalled on a June episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” show about sidelining Moore on purpose. “For seven episodes, you’re going to be an extra, and the critics are going to come after me.'”

Sheridan wanted to stir up drama with his decision.

“‘I’m ‘underutilizing this [actress], can’t write for women,’ all this nonsense.’ And then I’m going to kill your husband, and you’re going to have to run the oil company,'” he recalled telling Moore about her real arc on the show.

The shakeup was important to Sheridan, especially if he was to achieve his initial goal.

“The critics and me, I don’t care what they think, and it annoys the s**t out of them that I don’t care,” he added. “And I’ll be the first to tell you that there are things that I do that rage-bait them a bit, and this is one of them.”