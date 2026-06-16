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O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *MANOEL MOR…

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⚫️ O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *MANOEL MORAES*, 91 anos.

Velório na Capela Mortuária. Sepultamento 17/06 as 9:30 horas.

As Condolências do Portal Ubiratã Online.

Informação da Funerária Bom Jesus.

👉 @ubirataonline_oficial
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZqL8YmJ9-D/?igsh=MW5oZnhidWI5ZmZnOA==
Source
The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

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