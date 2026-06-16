O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *MANOEL MOR…

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⚫️ O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *MANOEL MORAES*, 91 anos.
Velório na Capela Mortuária. Sepultamento 17/06 as 9:30 horas.
As Condolências do Portal Ubiratã Online.
Informação da Funerária Bom Jesus.
👉 @ubirataonline_oficial
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZqL8YmJ9-D/?igsh=MW5oZnhidWI5ZmZnOA==
Source
The Global Track