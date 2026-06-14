Paul Joseph Verrochi Obituary June 9, 2026

Paul Joseph Verrochi, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Needham, Massachusetts. Born at his family’s home in East Walpole, Massachusetts on December 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Romanelli) Verrochi. Paul was raised in East Walpole and graduated from Walpole High School with the Class of 1958.

Following his graduation, Paul took a position with Hill Machine Shop on School Street in Walpole. He learned the ins and outs of the machinist’s trade, while working alongside his brothers. Paul along with his brothers Tom and Ed, formed their own machine shop called TEPCO on Route 1A at the Norfolk/Wrentham line. In 1973, the trio purchased Gilmore’s Inc on Route 27 in Walpole, where Paul oversaw the day-to-day operations with his family.

Paul married his beloved wife, Pamela Jean Scott, on February 11, 1984. Together they made their home on Moosehill Road in East Walpole, just steps away from where Paul was born. Paul continued his career with Gilmore’s until 1991, when he sold his share of the business and he returned to his trade as a machinist. He took a job with US Wind Power in Stoughton, working for another ten years until his retirement in 2001.

At home, Paul was meticulous in the care of his yard. The lawn was perfectly manicured, and weeds didn’t stand a chance. He also enjoyed tinkering with machines, especially small engines. Paul even took a class in small engine repair, often taking on the challenge of a motor that wouldn’t run. However, Paul’s favorite hobby centered around hot rods. He built a 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe from the frame up, powering it with a 327 ci Corvette Engine, that was featured in Hot Rod Magazine. Paul and Pam traveled across the country to pick up her Dad’s 1919 Model A Woody Wagon, trailering it back to Massachusetts. He looked forward to attending local car meets, showing off his handy work and building a network of lifelong friends.

While he worked hard, both at his career and in his garage, Paul enjoyed the simple pleasures with his family. Checking out the menu at his favorite restaurants with his wife and children was always a favorite, second to finding some good Country Western music to dance to. He and Pam enjoyed traveling, visiting destinations such as Stonehenge, Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, Canada, and Mexico. Back home in New England, Paul was always on the hunt for a good deal on an antique piece to add to his collection.

Beloved husband of Pamela Jean (Scott) Verrochi.

Loving father of Paul J. Verrochi, Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Millis and Evelyn M. Bristol and her husband, Andrew, of Ludlow.

Stepfather of Lisa K. Courtemanche and her late husband, Keith, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and the late Daniel E. Walsh.

Cherished grandfather of Chloe Lynn Verrochi, and step grandfather to 5 and step great grandfather to 9.

Brother of the late Thomas Verrochi, Edward Verrochi, Albert Verrochi, and Arthur Verrochi.

Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Paul’s visitation on Monday, June 15th, 2026, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Funeral Home Service will follow at 12:30 pm. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, by mailing a check to 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or by visiting https://American Cancer Society/