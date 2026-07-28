Confirmed Chelsea line up vs Western Sydney Wanderers | News | Official Site



Xabi Alonso has named his first Chelsea side, with Josh Acheampong, Tosin and Liam Delap among those included in the Blues’ starting XI to face Western Sydney Wanderers in the Sydney Super Cup.

















The opening fixture of our pre-season tour takes place at Accor Stadium, with the game against A-League side Wanderers the first opportunity for supporters to watch Alonso’s Chelsea.

The Spaniard has named a starting XI that includes several players who have progressed through the Blues’ Academy, but there is first-team experience in the form of Acheampong, Tosin, Dario Essugo and Liam Delap.

Changes are expected to be made during the 90 minutes, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian and Joao Pedro named among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Subuloye, Tosin, Emenalo, Watson, Essugo, Walsh, Kavuma-McQueen, Delap, Satpayev

Chelsea substitutes: Sanchez, Curd, Palestra, Colwill, Fofana, Anselmino, Diakite, Lavia, Kellyman, Nicoll-Jazuli, Palmer, Gittens, Estevao, Joao Pedro

Watch live with CFC+!

You can watch tonight’s game – and all of our pre-season fixtures – live on CFC+ on the Chelsea Official App and website.

CFC+ costs just £14.99 for the whole year, which grants you access to ALL our pre-season games, plus a whole host of exclusive and behind-the-scenes Chelsea content. Click to subscribe today.













