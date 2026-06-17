Phil Foden makes England prediction after being left out of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad

England’s World Cup campaign gets underway on Wednesday evening as they face Croatia in their opening group game.

The Three Lions will be hoping to end 60 years of hurt this summer by winning the World Cup, and in order to do so, Thomas Tuchel has made some cut-throat managerial decisions.

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Indeed, Tuchel has been ruthless with his team selection at this tournament, leaving the likes of Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Morgan Gibbs-White at home.

Phil Foden was another casualty of Tuchel’s selection, and now, speaking to TalkSPORT, he has made a prediction about England’s chances at this tournament.

Photo by Matt McNulty – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Phil Foden makes England World Cup claim

After being left out of the England squad, Phil Foden would have every right to be bitter towards Thomas Tuchel’s side.

However, speaking to TalkSPORT, the Man City star made it clear that he is rooting for England to do well this summer, and he actually does believe they can win it.

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“Looking forward to it mate, obviously going to watch England hopefully do well, rooting for them. Yeah, I believe they can win it,” Foden said.

Of course, if England do win the World Cup, it will be somewhat bittersweet for Foden.

Foden played a part in England’s qualifying campaign, and for a long time, the 2026 World Cup was earmarked as Foden’s tournament to shine.

Indeed, ever since he made his name as a youth player, many expected Foden to be leading England into the 2026 World Cup, but, instead, he has a summer off.

Foden is at a career crossroads, Pep Guardiola has left Manchester City, and it’s unclear how he will fit in under Enzo Maresca as City look to transition into a new era.

One thing is for sure, Foden needs to rediscover his best form if he wants to get back into the England team.