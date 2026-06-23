Pistons risk losing their heart and soul in rumored Tyler Herro-Giannis trade

The most important player on the Detroit Pistons is undeniably Cade Cunningham. He is now a multitime All-Star, All-NBA player, and a true superstar. It is also clear that Trajan Langdon considers the core players alongside Cade to be Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren. Ausar for his all-world defense and Duren for his rim pressure, inside-scoring, and growing offensive repertoire.

But if you asked me which two players most defined the Detroit Pistons these last two seasons, I’m not sure I’d say any of the above. When I think about how this team went from the league’s cellar to a 6o-win team, I think about the energy, passion, grit, and voracious defense it took to get there. That is what the Detroit Pistons are to me.

And that is most exemplified by two bench players — Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland. Those are also two players almost certainly being sent out in a deal for Tyler Herro, based on people I have spoken with within league circles and close to the franchise.

It’s clear to Trajan Langdon and everyone else what this team was missing in the playoffs — secondary playmaking, ball handling, and shot making. Those are not things you will find on the resume of either Stewart or Holland. You’d also find that in abundance with Herro, who has his flaws but is undeniably an extremely dangerous scorer at multiple levels and in multiple ways.

The Pistons, however, risk losing the very identity that got them to this point. Holland hasn’t broken out, and he still has a long way to go as a reliable offensive threat, especially from the perimeter. But he’s also the player I most associate with Making Things Happen™ when the Pistons needed a spark.

I wish Stewart would bomb away more from deep, but he’s one of the most impactful interior defenders in the NBA. He was one of only three players who held opponents to sub-50% shooting within 3 feet of the rim on three or more attempts per game.

It might seem like you’re sacrificing your fifth- and ninth-leading scorers to obtain a true No. 2 option on team desperate for it. Swapping out 18 points and low-usage minutes for a 20-25 point-per-game scorer. That’s all true. But you’re losing so much more than that.

You’re losing the heart and soul of the Pistons, and other players will need to step up to provide that juice, or the Pistons could find themselves stumbling backward instead of hurtling forward toward title contention.

Jalen Duren will need to learn how to not just defend the paint but also make people a little scared of bringing the ball inside. Ausar Thompson will need to be at least as willing a shooter as Holland was, while also taking every opportunity to dive on the ball, create chaos, and score in transition.

It’s unclear whether this deal is even possible if the Pistons send out the No. 21 pick instead of Holland. It depends on what Miami and/or Milwaukee values. But trend lines are pointing to Detroit keeping the pick and losing Holland.

For Trajan Langdon to send out the first draft pick he ever made for this franchise is significant. He needs to ensure that the player they select at No. 21 hits.