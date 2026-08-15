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Palworld - Wumpo, a bumbling, large blue and white pal with cat ears and a leaf in its mouth.

Pocketpair ‘not planning to spend a year making a massive update’ for Palworld 1.1

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Palworld - Wumpo, a bumbling, large blue and white pal with cat ears and a leaf in its mouth.
(Image credit: Pocketpair)
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Palworld went into full release in July after more than two years of early access, and it’s going pretty well: A massive surge in concurrent players on Steam is slowly settling back down to Earth, but more than a month after that 1.0 launch it’s still putting up numbers that haven’t been seen since the early days of that early access rollout.

Work on the game continues and there’s more to come, but Pocketpair’s publishing and communications head John “Bucky” Buckley recently warned that players should maybe temper their expectations about what’s next.

Buckley apparently set the bar higher than intended yesterday when he celebrated Palworld’s “incredible” 1.0 launch by retweeting an image of a “Palworld v1.1 brainstorming session,” adding, “time to get back to the grind!”

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(Image credit: Bucky (Twitter))

He also invited suggestions, and received more than 2,000 responses, some of them—like more storage slots—manageable, and others, like cross-server PvP or being able to play as pals, less so. Eventually, he was forced to pump the brakes on the whole thing.

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Corinthia Mes

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