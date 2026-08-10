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Portland Timbers, Club América set for Leagues Cup blockbuster

Portland Timbers, Club América set for Leagues Cup blockbuster

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Portland Timbers, Club América set for Leagues Cup blockbuster
Portland Timbers, Club América set for Leagues Cup blockbuster

The Portland Timbers chase another Leagues Cup statement when they host LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in Sunday’s marquee Phase One matchup.

In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.

The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

  • 4th in LIGA MX Leagues Cup table
  • 3 points (1W-0L-0D)

Club América opened their Leagues Cup campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over San Diego FC in Mexico City. 

Former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez, Érick Sánchez and Isaías Violante all scored in the first half as the LIGA MX giants began Phase One on the right foot.

  • Brian Rodríguez: The LAFC alum is one of Club América’s most dangerous attacking threats and featured for Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • Israel Reyes: The center back proved crucial for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, helping the co-hosts reach the Round of 16.
  • Henry Martín: The longtime Club América captain and Mexican international has scored 118 goals in all competitions for Las Águilas, cementing his place among the club’s all-time greats.
  • Alan Cervantes: A vastly experienced midfielder, Cervantes has featured in more than 250 combined matches for Chivas, Club León, Santos Laguna and América.

Club América are one of North America’s biggest clubs and enter every competition expecting to compete for trophies.

Led by head coach Guillermo Almada, Las Águilas are perennial LIGA MX contenders with one of the continent’s largest fanbases and deepest trophy cases, making them a consistent threat to win tournaments like Leagues Cup.

  • 4th in MLS Leagues Cup table
  • 3 points (1W-0L-0D)

The Timbers opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Club Puebla.

Ariel Lassiter and Cole Bassett each scored twice, while David Da Costa contributed 1g/2a as Portland turned heads on Matchday 1.

  • Kevin Kelsy: The Venezuelan striker has found his scoring touch at the perfect time, netting seven goals in his last eight matches (all competitions).
  • David Da Costa: The Portuguese playmaker arrived from French side RC Lens ahead of the 2025 season and has been key to his side’s recent attacking surge.
  • Finn Surman: The New Zealand international defender featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighted by a headed goal vs. Egypt.
  • Kristoffer Velde: The Norwegian winger has tallied an assist in four straight games, emerging from the World Cup break with a point to prove.

Portland have gone five games unbeaten (4W-0L-1D) since the World Cup break, including a season sweep of Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC.

That’s come under interim coach Jack Cassidy, who will soon be replaced by Martí Cifuentes. The Spanish manager last led English side Leicester City.

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Corinthia Mes

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