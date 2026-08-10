Portland Timbers, Club América set for Leagues Cup blockbuster

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The Portland Timbers chase another Leagues Cup statement when they host LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in Sunday’s marquee Phase One matchup.
In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.
The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Club América opened their Leagues Cup campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over San Diego FC in Mexico City.
Former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez, Érick Sánchez and Isaías Violante all scored in the first half as the LIGA MX giants began Phase One on the right foot.
Club América are one of North America’s biggest clubs and enter every competition expecting to compete for trophies.
Led by head coach Guillermo Almada, Las Águilas are perennial LIGA MX contenders with one of the continent’s largest fanbases and deepest trophy cases, making them a consistent threat to win tournaments like Leagues Cup.
The Timbers opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Club Puebla.
Ariel Lassiter and Cole Bassett each scored twice, while David Da Costa contributed 1g/2a as Portland turned heads on Matchday 1.
Portland have gone five games unbeaten (4W-0L-1D) since the World Cup break, including a season sweep of Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC.
That’s come under interim coach Jack Cassidy, who will soon be replaced by Martí Cifuentes. The Spanish manager last led English side Leicester City.
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