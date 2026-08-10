Portland Timbers, Club América set for Leagues Cup blockbuster

The Portland Timbers chase another Leagues Cup statement when they host LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in Sunday’s marquee Phase One matchup.

The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup .

In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.

4th in LIGA MX Leagues Cup table

3 points (1W-0L-0D)

Club América opened their Leagues Cup campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over San Diego FC in Mexico City.

Former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez, Érick Sánchez and Isaías Violante all scored in the first half as the LIGA MX giants began Phase One on the right foot.

Brian Rodríguez: The LAFC alum is one of Club América’s most dangerous attacking threats and featured for Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The LAFC alum is one of Club América’s most dangerous attacking threats and featured for Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Israel Reyes: The center back proved crucial for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, helping the co-hosts reach the Round of 16.

The center back proved crucial for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, helping the co-hosts reach the Round of 16. Henry Martín: The longtime Club América captain and Mexican international has scored 118 goals in all competitions for Las Águilas, cementing his place among the club’s all-time greats.

The longtime Club América captain and Mexican international has scored 118 goals in all competitions for Las Águilas, cementing his place among the club’s all-time greats. Alan Cervantes: A vastly experienced midfielder, Cervantes has featured in more than 250 combined matches for Chivas, Club León, Santos Laguna and América.

Club América are one of North America’s biggest clubs and enter every competition expecting to compete for trophies.