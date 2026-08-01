Prediction, pick for Ludovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev at UFC Belgrade

The featured Prelim on today’s UFC Fight Night card from Belgrade, Serbia is Ludovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev. Klein, 31, is 24-5-1 with 17 finishes and is coming off a victory over Mateusz Rebecki. Meanwhile, Musayev enters this fight off his biggest win as he beat Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision in March.

Check out my best bet below for Ludovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev at today’s UFC Fight Night in Belgrade, Serbia.

Musayev is 23-6 with 20 finishes in his career and is 1-1 in the UFC. Before entering the UFC in June 2025, Musayev spent time in Rizin and Bellator. Klein is 8-1-1 in his previous 10 contests, and his lone loss in that span came against Mateusz Gamrot in May 2025.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, Klein is a -270 favorite with Musayev as the underdog at +220 in this fight. This fight’s over/under is 2.5 rounds, with the over at -175 and the under at +135. Musayev is taller by two inches, but Klein has a three-inch reach advantage (72″ vs. 69″).

Although Musayev has only had two fights in the UFC, Klein statistically is a much better striker. Klein lands nearly two more significant strikes per minute (3.76 vs. 1.84) while being more accurate (53% vs. 46%). Musayev averages more takedowns per 15 minutes (2.30 vs. 1.37), but Klein should be able to slow him down in that area with his elite 76 percent takedown defense. I favor Klein in this fight as he has more UFC experience and is the better striker. Four of Klein’s previous five wins have come by decision, which is why I’m backing him to win on the judges’ scorecards at +120.

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