Preview: UFC Abu Dhabi prelims

BETTING ODDS: Patterson (-400); Ponzinibbio

(+300)

The “Argentine Dagger” will look to knock the rust off when he

returns to the cage for the first time in over a year against the

towering Patterson in this welterweight attraction.

Just two months shy of his 40th birthday, Ponzinibbio is clearly in

the final stages of a long decline. His gloriously violent game was

never built for the long haul, and even in his 20s he was

notoriously injury-prone; not for nothing does he have just 20

fights in 13 years on UFC roster. He still has some of the

qualities that made him the signature action hero of the

welterweight division in the late 2010s, when at his best he

smashed opponents to paste or slashed them to ribbons with a

striking attack that blended Robbie

Lawler’s combination boxing and blood-and-guts approach with

Tony

Ferguson’s eight-limbed arsenal of pointy weapons and gleeful

nastiness in the pocket.

The primary problems for Ponzinibbio, as for so many phone-booth

fighters, are that even in his prime he took a lot of punishment,

and was saved from taking a lot more by slipping and rolling with

strikes. As his reflexes and durability have waned, he simply can’t

survive the kinds of wars in which he once thrived. As a result,

the man who went 9-2 to open his UFC run, including seven straight

victories before injuries kept him on the shelf for all of 2019 and

2020, is 3-6 since coming back with several ugly knockout losses,

including his most recent outing against Daniel

Rodriguez last May.

Patterson has been a pleasant surprise since joining the UFC out of



Dana White’s Contender Series four years ago. Initially

presenting as one of the largest lightweights we’ve ever seen, he

quickly moved up to 170 pounds—where he is still

enormous—and rattled off four straight wins before dropping a

decision to Michael

Page in March at UFC London. The 30-year-old Englishman is a

classic overachiever, and like many overachievers, he has crafted a

game that maximizes his physical advantages and seeks to cover for

his shortcomings.

On the feet, as a titanic welterweight with relatively slow hands

and feet, he works to keep opponents at the end of his long reach,

but for those who manage to get inside, he collapses the pocket all

the way, either initiating the clinch himself or punishing his foe

for clinching with nasty knees. Defensive wrestling will probably

always be a liability for a 6-foot-4 welterweight, but he is not

averse to trying for takedowns of his own, and he is a very good

grappler, quick in transition and capable of threatening opponents’

necks from almost anywhere.

The wide betting line is unsurprising here. Ponzinibbio looked like

a physically shot fighter 14 months ago against Rodriguez and if

there is any appreciable difference on Saturday, it probably won’t

be a positive one. Having said that, Patterson is about as winnable

a fight for him as anyone of comparable standing in the current

welterweight division; even at 39, Ponzinibbio might have the

quicker hands in this fight, and he still does hit hard. It’s

possible to envision him catching Patterson cold in the early

going, hurting him, maybe opening a cut, and pouring it on for one

last great win before retiring.

That’s the outside possibility, though. More likely is that the

grizzled Argentinian struggles to get to his preferred range, eats

a clean shot or two from the towering Brit, and either gets knocked

out or blunders into Patterson’s dangerous front headlock and ends

up in a guillotine or anaconda choke. The pick is Patterson by

second-round finish.

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Walker vs. Petersen



Jacoby vs. Said

Ponzinibbio vs. Patterson



Bonfim vs. Sola



Ribeiro vs. Tuchalov



Aliev vs. Davis



Gibson vs. Hussein