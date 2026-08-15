Ranking every 2026-27 Premier League home kit: Perfect pinstripes, a horror sponsor and one just like the sweater from Friends

We’ve had at least two weeks without football, but now that barren, arid desert of nothingness is over and the new Premier League season is very nearly upon us.

And what better signpost for the coming campaign than the return of our traditional kit rankings. So roll up, roll up for your thoughts and opinions on the garms that your club will be wearing in home matches over the next 10 months.

Which shirt looks like a prop from Friends? Which is the equivalent of Homer Simpson backing into the hedge? And which new arrival comes out on top…?