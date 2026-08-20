The Detroit Red Wings have traded for another Michigander.

The Red Wings announced they acquired center Sutter Muzzatti from the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations on Thursday, Aug. 20. The Wings have signed Muzzatti to a two-year, entry-level contract.

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A 6-foot-8 forward from Okemos (and a product of the Meijer AAA hockey program in East Lansing), Muzzatti played for three seasons at RPI from 2022-25 before playing at Notre Dame in the 2025-26 season, registering 32 points (second-most on the team) in 37 games for the Fighting Irish.

The Predators drafted Muzzatti in the fifth round of the 2023 draft (143rd overall), and he has yet to make his professional debut.

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Muzzatti is the son of Jason Muzzatti, a Canadian goalie who appeared in 62 games for four teams across five NHL seasons from 1993-98, most notably with the Hartford Whalers from 1995-96.

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The move comes as the Red Wings remain in a transitionary phase, still searching for a general manager to replace outgoing GM Steve Yzerman, who stepped down on July 15.

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You can reach Christian at cromo@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Red Wings make trade with Predators for 6-foot-8 Notre Dame standout