Report: Hearing dates for player-elected salary arbitration scheduled

The hearing dates for all of the NHL’s restricted free agent players who elected salary arbitration have been scheduled, according to PuckPedia.

There were 15 player-elected hearings scheduled between July 20 and August 1, although four cases have already been resolved.

Players and teams can reach a deal at any time before their hearing.

Given that the following players elected salary arbitration, they are therefore ineligible to sign an offer sheet.

Through arbitration, players can only be awarded a one- or two-year contract. In player-elected hearings, the team decides whether it’s a one- or two-year deal, but players who are only one year away from becoming UFAs can only be awarded a one-year deal.

Here is the list of player-elected hearing dates:

Monday, July 20: Jamie Drysdale (Philadelphia Flyers)

Monday, July 20: Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets)

Wednesday, July 22: Trevor Zegras (Philadelphia Flyers)

Thursday, July 23: Jet Greaves (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Saturday, July 25: Xavier Bourgault (Ottawa Senators)*

Saturday, July 25: Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars)

Saturday, July 25: Connor McMichael (St. Louis Blues)

Monday, July 27: Cole Sillinger (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Tuesday, July 28: Nick Robertson (Pittsburgh Penguins)*

Wednesday, July 29: Braden Schneider (New York Rangers)*

Wednesday, July 29: Ronan Seeley (Carolina Hurricanes)

Thursday, July 30: Alex Jefferies (New York Islanders)

Thursday, July 30: Kirby Dach (Montreal Canadiens)

Saturday, August 1: Akira Schmid (Florida Panthers)

Saturday, August 1: Peyton Krebs (Buffalo Sabres)*