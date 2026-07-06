Report Stones agent pushing former Manchester City defender to Inter in 2026-27

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 06: John Stones of England looks on prior to the international friendly match between England and New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Multiple Italian reports claim representatives for John Stones have again pushed him towards Inter as a free agent, but they don’t seem interested in the former Manchester City defender.

The Nerazzurri need at least one new defender and most likely two after saying goodbye to Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi at the end of their contracts.

They are currently locked in a transfer battle with Como for Chelsea and England centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with the asking price set at €30m plus €5m in add-ons.

Stones proposed to Inter

Calciomercato, Tuttomercatoweb, FCInterNews and more all report that the agents representing Stones have contacted Inter again, proposing the player as a valid alternative.

He just turned 32 in May and is a free agent after his contract with Manchester City was allowed to run down, ending a decade-long tenure at the club.

Despite having 257 Premier League appearances and 62 Champions League games under his belt, Inter do not seem particularly eager to snap up the Englishman.

Stones has been offered to several Italian clubs, including Napoli and Juventus.

He is also prepared to take a significant pay cut from the €10m per season earned at Manchester City, but he wants a two-year contract with option for a third, and clubs are not prepared to commit that right now.

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