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Sandra Humes Obituary in Steelton at Major H. Winfield Funeral Home

Sandra Humes Obituary in Steelton at Major H. Winfield Funeral Home

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Sandra Humes Obituary in Steelton at Major H. Winfield Funeral Home
Sandra Humes Obituary in Steelton at Major H. Winfield Funeral Home
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Obituary For Sandra Humes

Sandra Joanne Humes, daughter of Adam and Ruth Spidel, was born on May 22, 1943 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Sandra, beloved wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

She was known for her vibrant spirit, love, kindness and strength, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

She leaves to cherish precious memories of her, her devoted husband, Gary L. Humes, Sr.; her son, Marlin D Kenley, Jr. (Kimberly); her daughter, Sherri L. Linen (Darren); Step-Son, Gary L. Humes, Jr.; Step-Son, Karmir Humes; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she so generously shared throughout her life.


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Merlin Jr and Sherry and Family, Our condolences and prayers in the loss of your Mother


Mamie Edmonds and Family





RIP MY CONDOLENCES PRAYERS AMEN LOVE YOU!!





Beautiful and kind may she rest in peace





Our staff will continue to keep your family in our prayers. We thank you for allowing us to serve your family.




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