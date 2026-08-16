Sandra Humes Obituary in Steelton at Major H. Winfield Funeral Home



Obituary For Sandra Humes



Sandra Joanne Humes, daughter of Adam and Ruth Spidel, was born on May 22, 1943 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Sandra, beloved wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

She was known for her vibrant spirit, love, kindness and strength, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

She leaves to cherish precious memories of her, her devoted husband, Gary L. Humes, Sr.; her son, Marlin D Kenley, Jr. (Kimberly); her daughter, Sherri L. Linen (Darren); Step-Son, Gary L. Humes, Jr.; Step-Son, Karmir Humes; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she so generously shared throughout her life.



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