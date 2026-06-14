Severe storms to hit Philly, Pa., NJ, Del. on Sunday – NBC10 Philadelphia

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for the Philadelphia region, Pennsylvania suburbs, south Jersey and Delaware on Sunday due to severe storms that will bring damaging winds, large hail and a tornado threat.

Get out and enjoy this Saturday as humidity has dropped. It will still be hot but not muggy with highs around 90 degrees and low humidity so enjoy the sunshine.

Sunday starts beautiful again but humidity increases with a high of 90 degrees and storms will arrive in the afternoon.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for all neighborhoods for Sunday, June 14, from 3 p.m. through 10 p.m. Strong to severe storms are likely Sunday afternoon, capable of producing damaging winds with gusts at 70 mph. Large hail is possible and a weak or brief tornado can’t be ruled out. These storms will be triggered by an approaching cold front that will result in a decrease in temperatures for early next week.

The storms could potentially have an impact on Philadelphia’s first FIFA World Cup game between Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. As of Saturday afternoon, there was no announcement from FIFA that the game would be rescheduled.

Monday is sunny, cool, and pleasant. Highs only in the upper 70’s.

Tuesday is cooler, and very nice. Highs around 80.

A scattered storm is possible Wednesday afternoon, otherwise, skies are partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80’s.

More humidity and hot for Thursday. Storms are likely later in the day. Highs around 90. Showers possible early

Friday, then sun returns for the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80’s.

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