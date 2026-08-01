Brand New Day Hamper Worth R3,500

Marvel and Sony release the latest film in the Tom Holland Spider-Man franchise this week with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. To celebrate this feature film on the silver screen, Fortress is giving away an amazing Spider-Man hamper worth R3,500.

What Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is About

This is the fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. It also marks an astonishing number of films in the greater MCU at 38 films in total. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, it is produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, with the return of Zendaya (Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and now including Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Sadie Sink and Mark Ruffalo.

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), after Dr. Strange’s spell at the end of the film, the world has largely forgotten Peter Parker’s existence. Picking up events four years later, Peter continues to protect the city of New York. While investigating yet another powerful threat, he also has to battle changes in his superpowers that undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.

Curious what the title’s really hinting at? We broke down what “Brand New Day” means for Peter Parker, and fans are already convinced they’ve spotted the film’s villain in the marketing.

What’s In the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hamper?

The hamper includes three separate figures from the Spider-Man franchise, with two new exclusives from the Brand New Day film. The LEGO set contains 813 pieces and is available on LEGO store, while the Hasbro Titan Series action figure is available at various retailers across the country. Lastly, there’s the McFarlane Marvel Collection figure that hangs upside down from webbing, with excellent detailing.

LEGO Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hero Figure (76346) – R2,000

Image Credit: LEGO

Hasbro Spider-Man: Brand New Day Titan Figure – R400

Image Credit: Hasbro

McFarlane Marvel Collection – Spider-Man Corner Box Figurine – R1,100

Image Credit: McFarlane Toys

Total value: R3,500.

How to Enter the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Giveaway

To stand a chance to win this Spider-Man: Brand New Day hamper, all you have to do is complete the raffle entry below:

Fans can book their tickets for the film, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing in theatres across South Africa on 29 July 2026.

The competition will close on Monday, 10 August 2026. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email. The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash or exchanged for a different prize.