On this page you can find the SJ Earthquakes vs Orlando City match lineup for Major League Soccer — Round 16 – First Leg, on Thursday 23-07-2026, along with the substitutes and the players missing from the squad. SJ Earthquakes lines up in a 4-2-3-1 led by Vieira, while Orlando City sets up in a 4-4-2 led by Jansson. SJ Earthquakes is led by head coach Bruce Arena, while Orlando City is managed by Martín Perelman. The match is played at PayPal Park.