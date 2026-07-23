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SJ Earthquakes vs Orlando City match lineup

SJ Earthquakes vs Orlando City match lineup

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SJ Earthquakes vs Orlando City match lineup
SJ Earthquakes vs Orlando City match lineup

On this page you can find the SJ Earthquakes vs Orlando City match lineup for Major League Soccer — Round 16 – First Leg, on Thursday 23-07-2026, along with the substitutes and the players missing from the squad. SJ Earthquakes lines up in a 4-2-3-1 led by Vieira, while Orlando City sets up in a 4-4-2 led by Jansson. SJ Earthquakes is led by head coach Bruce Arena, while Orlando City is managed by Martín Perelman. The match is played at PayPal Park.

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Corinthia Mes

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