Sloane Stephens vs Sinja Kraus Picks & Prediction

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by
Lou Aguila
in
Tennis Picks
Sloane Stephens will take on Sinja Kraus in the first round of the 2026 Cincinnati Open.
Stephens offers a lucrative +220 payout if she can take down Kraus in straight sets.
Current Form:
Sloane Stephens qualified for the main draw and reached the second round of the 2026 Canadian Open. The former Grand Slam winner edged Harriet Dart in the qualis 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 and scored a top-100 win over Solana Sierra 6-3, 6-4 before bowing to Belinda Bencic in the second round, 6-3, 6-1.
Sinja Kraus qualified for the main draw of the Cincinnati Open, her first tournament of the North American hard-court swing. Kraus posted straight-set wins over Marina Bassols Ribera 6-4, 6-3 and Claire Liu 6-4, 6-3 to reach the main tournament of this WTA 1000 event.
The Matchup: Sloane Stephens and Sinja Kraus will meet for the first time on the WTA Tour. Kraus is the favorite; Stephens is showing a glimmer of her old form of late.
Fonte do Artigo
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