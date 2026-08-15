Sloane Stephens vs Sinja Kraus Picks & Prediction

Prediction published on 8/14/26, 4:29 PM

by

Lou Aguila



in



Tennis Picks



Sloane Stephens will take on Sinja Kraus in the first round of the 2026 Cincinnati Open.

Stephens offers a lucrative +220 payout if she can take down Kraus in straight sets.

Current Form:

Sloane Stephens qualified for the main draw and reached the second round of the 2026 Canadian Open. The former Grand Slam winner edged Harriet Dart in the qualis 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 and scored a top-100 win over Solana Sierra 6-3, 6-4 before bowing to Belinda Bencic in the second round, 6-3, 6-1.

Sinja Kraus qualified for the main draw of the Cincinnati Open, her first tournament of the North American hard-court swing. Kraus posted straight-set wins over Marina Bassols Ribera 6-4, 6-3 and Claire Liu 6-4, 6-3 to reach the main tournament of this WTA 1000 event.

The Matchup: Sloane Stephens and Sinja Kraus will meet for the first time on the WTA Tour. Kraus is the favorite; Stephens is showing a glimmer of her old form of late.