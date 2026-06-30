Sony Spurs $1,000 PlayStation 6 Rumors

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He went on to say that “it is important for us to make every effort to ensure that customers fully understand the value we provide in relation to pricing,” and explaining that “the value of [PlayStation hardware] lies in the experience, not the hardware itself. As a dedicated gaming device, it provides seamless, immediate access to content—unlike general-purpose devices, which involve multiple layers before gameplay.” Taken together, especially given the recent news about the return of PlayStation exclusives, the launch pricing of the Steam Machine, and the recent price increases and expected price of the Xbox Helix at Microsoft, it seems as though $1,000 as a starting price for the PS6 is becoming more and more likely. Micron recently announced that, while it has projects in place to try and meet demand for DRAM, it does not see the DRAM crisis ending or significantly easing before 2028. An increased BOM cost for consoles with an increased subsidy from Sony may also accelerate the increase of game prices, since consoles are usually sold as loss-leaders, at least initially, with profits being recouped via games sold for the platform.
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