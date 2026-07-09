Storm chances return as heat on Thursday for Kansas City

Kansas City weather: Storm chances return on Thursday, humidity increases

DOWNTOWN TO OLATHE IS 26 MINUTES. ALSO IN THE YELLOW. ALL RIGHT, WE’VE GOT SOME CALM HERE, BUT THINGS ARE GOING TO CHANGE FAIRLY SOON. YES. SO WE HAVE SOME THUNDERSTORMS COMING IN TONIGHT AS WE GET INTO A LITTLE BIT OF AN ACTIVE PATTERN FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. AND WE’VE BEEN DOING GREAT ON RAIN SO FAR THIS YEAR. SO WE’RE JUST GOING TO CONTINUE TO ADD TO IT. I KNOW NICK WAS TALKING ABOUT THAT AT NOON WITH YOU, KELLY. JUST HOW GREEN THINGS STILL ARE OUT THERE. YOU KNOW THIS TIME OF YEAR WE START TO TURN A LITTLE BROWN THERE, STARTS TO DRY OUT. WE HEAT UP. WE’RE GOING TO SEE SOME MORE RAIN THAT MOVES IN FOR TONIGHT INTO EARLY ON THURSDAY. IN FACT, IN SOME CASES HEAVY RAINFALL IS A POSSIBILITY. I’M GOING TO SHOW YOU THOSE NUMBERS IN THE NEXT HALF HOUR. SO MAKE SURE YOU STAY TUNED FOR THAT. AND THEN THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY, SPOTTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE. SO TOMORROW AFTERNOON, THEN AGAIN ON FRIDAY, THEN AGAIN ON SATURDAY. POP UP THUNDERSTORMS COULD DEVELOP. A FEW OF THOSE COULD BE STRONG. NOT NECESSARILY A SET UP FOR ORGANIZED SEVERE WEATHER, BUT THERE COULD BE 1 OR 2 STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. LET’S TALK ABOUT TONIGHT AND OUR THURSDAY. SO IF YOU HAVE PLANS THIS EVENING, THINGS LOOK GREAT FOR US. RELATIVELY DRY WEATHER HERE, PRETTY MUCH AREA WIDE LOCALLY. NOW BY MIDNIGHT WE’LL SEE THAT NEXT AREA OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS JUST OFF TO OUR NORTH UP INTO NEBRASKA AND IOWA. THOSE STORMS MOVE SOUTHWARD OVERNIGHT. SO THIS IS 5:00 IN THE MORNING. YOU SEE IT HERE. THAT MIGHT WAKE YOU UP. YOU MIGHT GET SOME RUMBLES OF THUNDER HERE EARLY ON YOUR THURSDAY. SO THERE’S 5:00 LASTING THROUGH ABOUT 8 OR 9:00 IN THE MORNING. THERE STILL MIGHT BE A FEW LEFTOVER SPRINKLES STILL, MAYBE TEN, 11:00, BUT BY LUNCHTIME, FOR THE MOST PART, THAT WAVE OF RAIN IS OUT OF HERE. NOW, AS WE HEAD INTO THE AFTERNOON AND WE GET THE HEATING OF THE DAY, THERE MIGHT JUST BE ENOUGH ENERGY FOR A POP UP THUNDERSTORM. AND IF WE DO SEE THESE AND I THINK IT’S MORE LIKELY OUT TOWARDS CENTRAL MISSOURI, SOUTHERN MISSOURI, THOSE STORMS COULD POSSIBLY HAVE SOME QUARTER SIZED HAIL, SOME DAMAGING WIND GUSTS. BUT I THINK THAT WILL BE A LITTLE BIT MORE OF A THREAT AS YOU GO TO THE EAST OF 65 HIGHWAY. SO MARSHALL, SEDALIA, WARSAW THERE AND EASTWARD. I THINK YOU’RE GOING TO BE THE AREA TO WATCH FOR AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS TOMORROW. ON OUR NINE DAY FORECAST, WITH THE RAIN AND WITH THE CLOUDS, AS IT COOLS US OFF, BUT STILL 89 FOR A HIGH, SO WILL BE NEAR NORMAL FOR A HIGH TEMPERATURE TOMORROW. RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS MOST LIKELY IN THE MORNING. A FEW LINGERING SHOWERS THROUGH ABOUT 10 A.M. WE’LL SEE SOME SUNSHINE POP OUT FOR THE AFTERNOON. AND THAT’S WHAT WE GET UP INTO THOSE UPPER 80S CHANCES OF THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY SOUTH AND EAST THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THEN ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WE COULD SEE SOME ADDITIONAL POP UPS BOTH DAYS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S, SO NEAR NORMAL AFTER THAT. LOTS OF SUNSHINE. ON SUNDAY WE’LL BE BACK INTO THE UPPER 80S AND THEN WE START CREEPING UP INTO THOSE LOW TO MID 90S HEADING THROUGH MOST OF NEXT WEEK. SO PLAN ON SOME HOTTER WEATHER FOR NEXT WEEK. AND AS FAR AS WHAT THINGS LOOK LIKE FOR OUR WORLD CUP GAME, THIS WILL BE SATURDAY EVENING. ARGENTINA AND SWITZERLAND. WE’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS ONE. WE’RE MONITORING THOSE STORM CHANCES. AS OF NOW IT DOES LOOK MAINLY DRY. THE WIND WILL BE RELATIVELY LIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 80S BEFORE THE MATCH, ABOUT 84 FOR THE FIRST HALF. SUNSET STILL NEAR 9:00. SO WE’LL START TO SEE THE SUN GOING DOWN. QUIET WEATHER, UPPER 70S AFTER THE MATCH AND IN CELSI