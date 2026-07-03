Switzerland vs Algeria live updates: World Cup latest as Manzambi, Embolo combine to score opening goal

Switzerland might not advance deep into the tournament but they have enough quality players to cause anyone problems.

With Granit Xhaka dictating from deep, Ruben Vargas’ experience out wide, Breel Embolo’s bustling runs and Johan Manzambi’s raw pace, they are dangerous.

Manzambi still lacks refinement, but against Canada it was the 20-year-old’s low cross behind Embolo that Vargas finished to open the scoring 40 seconds into the second half. The winger then added a second, albeit one Max Crepeau should have saved, by powering a shot at goal.

Manzambi is one of the emerging stars of this World Cup and for Switzerland, this is the seventh straight major tournament where they have made it to the knockout stage.