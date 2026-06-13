‘The Boys’ Officially Brings Starlight and Homelander Back for New Chapter

What a year it’s been for fans of The Boys, who have watched the final season of the hit Prime Video series, which first premiered all the way back in 2019. It’s hard to imagine it, considering the show has become so popular in recent years, but The Boys was such an unknown when it first arrived seven years ago that all episodes of Season 1 were dropped on the same day as a binge. Seasons 2 and beyond switched to a weekly release model, which worked better for the show as it usually dropped the first two or three episodes of a season at once to get the ball rolling. Fans who were left unsatisfied after The Boys series finale don’t have to wait too long for more content out of the franchise, though.

Less than a week after the premiere of The Boys Season 5 finale, Prime Video unleashed the first bone-crunching trailer for Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. The show is already confirmed for release in 2027, and with production being fully complete, it’s likely it will air earlier rather than later. The Boys has also become so popular that it has a presence in other games, not least of which is Call of Duty: Mobile, where a massive collab has been officially announced. To celebrate the arrival of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5, Call of Duty: Mobile has announced a new collaboration featuring two new superpowered game modes with over a dozen themed awards, including Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir. Call of Duty has also doubled up on COD Point offers to start the new season and loaded the store with new cosmetics. The new expansion is out now.













































Collider Exclusive · Marvel Personality Quiz

Which MCU Hero Are You?

Spider-Man · Daredevil · Iron Man · Punisher · Thor · Cap Six heroes. One destiny. Answer 10 questions to discover which Marvel Cinematic Universe hero shares your personality, values, and fighting spirit. Will you swing, fly, or thunder your way to glory? 🕷️Spider-Man 😈Daredevil 🤖Iron Man 💀Punisher ⚡Thor 🛡️Cap FIND YOUR HERO → 01 What drives you to do what’s right?

Choose the answer that feels most like you. AWith great power comes great responsibility — I protect those who can’t protect themselves.

BMy faith and my conscience — I believe justice must be served, even in the dark.

CLegacy and ego, honestly — but I’ve learned that others depend on me now.

DThe system failed. Someone has to make sure the guilty actually pay.

EDuty to the innocent and honour to my name — I was born to protect realms.

FThe values I was raised with — freedom, decency, and never backing down from a bully. NEXT QUESTION → 02 It’s 2 AM. Where are you?

Your answer says more about you than you’d think. ASwinging between skyscrapers, keeping an eye on the neighbourhood.

BRunning rooftops in Hell’s Kitchen, listening for trouble.

CIn my lab, upgrading my suit with a cold cup of coffee nearby.

DStaking out a target I’ve been tracking for three weeks.

ESomewhere between the stars, or at a feast that got out of hand.

FOn a morning run — I was up at 4, actually. Couldn’t sleep. NEXT QUESTION → 03 How do you handle a villain who keeps escaping justice?

Every hero has a method. What’s yours? AWeb them up and leave them for the police — again.

BBuild an airtight case and dismantle their entire operation from the inside.

CDeploy a containment system I designed specifically for them. Tech wins.

DMake sure they don’t escape a third time. Permanently.

EChallenge them to single combat. Honour demands a decisive end.

FRally allies, adapt the plan, and bring them in — by the book, even if it’s hard. NEXT QUESTION → 04 How do you feel about keeping a secret identity?

The mask — or the lack of one — says everything. AEssential — my loved ones would be in danger if anyone found out who I am.

BCritical — the mask protects my mission as much as my face.

COverrated — I announced myself to the world and I’d do it again.

DI’m a ghost. The less people know about me, the better.

EMy name is known across the Nine Realms. There’s no hiding it.

FI don’t hide — but I understand why some need to. Transparency builds trust. NEXT QUESTION → 05 You’ve lost someone important because of your heroism. How do you carry that?

Every hero pays a price. The question is how they pay it. AWith guilt that never fully goes away — it pushes me to do better, every single day.

BI channel it into purpose — their memory is the reason I keep fighting.

CI buried myself in work for years. I’m only recently learning to face it.

DIt transformed me completely. I’m not the same person I was before.

EWith warrior’s grief — I honour them by fighting with everything I have.

FI keep moving forward. Stopping means letting the loss win. NEXT QUESTION → 06 What’s your role when working with a team?

Who you are under pressure is who you actually are. AThe enthusiastic wildcard who somehow makes it work — and keeps the mood up.

BThe strategist who works best alone but shows up when it matters most.

CThe one who funds it, equips it, and occasionally takes over the whole operation.

DI don’t do teams. I’m more effective operating solo, on my terms.

EThe heavy hitter — I crash in, draw fire, and turn the tide of battle.

FThe leader — I earn trust, build the plan, and make sure no one gets left behind. NEXT QUESTION → 07 Where do you draw the line between justice and revenge?

The answer defines what kind of hero you really are. AClearly — I don’t kill, and I wrestle with that line constantly.

BI try to hold the line, but I’ve come terrifyingly close to crossing it.

CPractically — I do what’s necessary to protect people, including hard calls.

DI crossed that line long ago. What I do is justice — the system just won’t admit it.

EIn battle, victory is justice. Mercy is earned — not automatic.

FFirmly. The moment we abandon our principles, we become what we fight against. NEXT QUESTION → 08 When you’re not saving the world, what does life look like?

The person behind the mask is always the more interesting story. ATrying to juggle school, a part-time job, and not failing my friends.

BWorking as a lawyer by day, fighting for justice in court and on the streets.

CRunning a global company, attending galas, and pretending I’m sleeping enough.

DQuiet. Isolated. Surviving with a clear mission and no distractions.

ENavigating a bizarre and fascinating mortal world — coffee is extraordinary.

FAdapting to a world decades ahead of everything I knew. Quietly, stubbornly. NEXT QUESTION → 09 What keeps you up at night?

Fear is useful data — if you’re honest about what you’re actually afraid of. AThe people I couldn’t save — and the ones I might not reach in time tomorrow.

BWhether the monster I fight every night is starting to live inside me too.

CThe threats I can see coming and whether my tech is actually good enough.

DNothing. Silence is the only peace I get. I’ve made my choices.

EWhether I’m truly worthy — of the hammer, of the throne, of the people I protect.

FA world where no one stands up anymore. Where good people do nothing. NEXT QUESTION → 10 The battle is lost. You’re outnumbered, outgunned, and exhausted. What do you do?

This is your tiebreaker — choose carefully. ACrack a joke to buy a second, then find the one web shot that changes everything.

BBlock out everything except the sound of the next threat — and keep going.

CActivate the emergency protocol I built for exactly this scenario. Always have a plan.

DI don’t accept that it’s lost. I keep fighting until I physically cannot anymore.

ECall the lightning. All of it. The storm answers to me.

FPick up the shield. Stand up. Because as long as I can stand, it’s not over. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified

Your MCU Hero Is… Based on your answers, the Marvel hero who matches your spirit, values, and instincts has been revealed.

Queens, New York 🕷️ Spider-Man You carry the weight of the world on shoulders that are younger than they should have to be — funny, loyal, and endlessly self-sacrificing. You do the right thing not because it’s easy, but because no one else will.

You understand that responsibility isn’t a burden you choose — it’s one that finds you.

Whether it’s a neighbourhood mugging or a multiverse crisis, you show up.

Peter Parker’s lesson — that great power demands great responsibility — isn’t a slogan to you. It’s the code you live by, even when it costs you everything.

Hell’s Kitchen, New York 😈 Daredevil You fight in the shadows between law and chaos, guided by a fierce moral compass that refuses to let the guilty walk free. You use every tool available — your mind, your body, your faith — to protect those the system overlooks.

You’ve looked into the darkness and chosen not to become it, though the line has never been easy.

Matt Murdock’s duality — champion in the courtroom, devil in the alley — mirrors your own.

Relentless, conflicted, and unwilling to stop. That is exactly you.

Stark Industries, Malibu 🤖 Iron Man Brilliant, driven, and occasionally insufferable — but always the person who solves the unsolvable problem. You lead with your mind and back it up with resources, innovation, and a stubbornness that borders on heroic.

You started out looking out for yourself, but somewhere along the way the world became your responsibility.

Tony Stark’s arc — from ego to sacrifice — is your arc too.

You build, you plan, and when the moment comes, you’re willing to give everything. Because in the end, you’re Iron Man.

New York City 💀 The Punisher You’ve been through fire that would break most people — and it did change you, completely. What’s left is unyielding, relentless, and operating by a code forged in grief. You don’t ask for forgiveness, and you don’t expect gratitude.

You see a corrupt, broken world and you’ve decided to do something about it, consequences be damned.

Frank Castle’s war is born from love twisted by loss — and so is yours.

Uncompromising and unflinching — the world may not agree with your methods, but your conviction is absolute.

Asgard · Protector of the Nine Realms ⚡ Thor Powerful, proud, and on a lifelong journey to become worthy of the legend you carry. You lead with strength but have learned — sometimes painfully — that true greatness comes from humility and growth.

You’re larger than life, yet more vulnerable than you let on.

Thor’s story is one of transformation: from arrogant prince to worthy king, from isolated warrior to beloved protector.

You bring the storm when it’s needed — and the warmth when it matters just as much.

Brooklyn, New York · The Avengers 🛡️ Captain America You believe in something bigger than yourself — and you fight for it even when the world has moved on and nobody else will. You don’t bully the small guy, and you never stop when it gets hard.

Steve Rogers didn’t become a hero when he got the serum — he was always one. So were you.

Your strength isn’t in your fists; it’s in your refusal to compromise what’s right, no matter the cost.

In a world full of people taking the easy road, you’re the one who picks up the shield and stands up — every single time. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ

Why Did ‘Gen V’ Get Canceled?



Around the same time that The Boys returned for its fifth and final season, news broke that its first spin-off, Gen V, had been canceled after only two seasons. When news of the show’s cancellation surfaced online, creator Eric Kripke went public and said he did have more plans for the characters from Gen V, but it just wouldn’t be in their own show. Most fans were expecting to see the characters from Gen V play a larger role in The Boys Season 5, and with Vought Rising turning back the clock so far, it’s highly unlikely any of them will be seen in the 2027 spin-off.

Check out all seasons of The Boys on Prime Video and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage on the future of the franchise.