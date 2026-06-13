‘The Boys’ Officially Brings Starlight and Homelander Back for New Chapter
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What a year it’s been for fans of The Boys, who have watched the final season of the hit Prime Video series, which first premiered all the way back in 2019. It’s hard to imagine it, considering the show has become so popular in recent years, but The Boys was such an unknown when it first arrived seven years ago that all episodes of Season 1 were dropped on the same day as a binge. Seasons 2 and beyond switched to a weekly release model, which worked better for the show as it usually dropped the first two or three episodes of a season at once to get the ball rolling. Fans who were left unsatisfied after The Boys series finale don’t have to wait too long for more content out of the franchise, though.
Less than a week after the premiere of The Boys Season 5 finale, Prime Video unleashed the first bone-crunching trailer for Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. The show is already confirmed for release in 2027, and with production being fully complete, it’s likely it will air earlier rather than later. The Boys has also become so popular that it has a presence in other games, not least of which is Call of Duty: Mobile, where a massive collab has been officially announced. To celebrate the arrival of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5, Call of Duty: Mobile has announced a new collaboration featuring two new superpowered game modes with over a dozen themed awards, including Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir. Call of Duty has also doubled up on COD Point offers to start the new season and loaded the store with new cosmetics. The new expansion is out now.
Collider Exclusive · Marvel Personality Quiz Which MCU Hero Are You? Spider-Man · Daredevil · Iron Man · Punisher · Thor · Cap
Six heroes. One destiny. Answer 10 questions to discover which Marvel Cinematic Universe hero shares your personality, values, and fighting spirit. Will you swing, fly, or thunder your way to glory?
🕷️Spider-Man
😈Daredevil
🤖Iron Man
💀Punisher
⚡Thor
🛡️Cap
01
What drives you to do what’s right? Choose the answer that feels most like you.
02
It’s 2 AM. Where are you? Your answer says more about you than you’d think.
03
How do you handle a villain who keeps escaping justice? Every hero has a method. What’s yours?
04
How do you feel about keeping a secret identity? The mask — or the lack of one — says everything.
05
You’ve lost someone important because of your heroism. How do you carry that? Every hero pays a price. The question is how they pay it.
06
What’s your role when working with a team? Who you are under pressure is who you actually are.
07
Where do you draw the line between justice and revenge? The answer defines what kind of hero you really are.
08
When you’re not saving the world, what does life look like? The person behind the mask is always the more interesting story.
09
What keeps you up at night? Fear is useful data — if you’re honest about what you’re actually afraid of.
10
The battle is lost. You’re outnumbered, outgunned, and exhausted. What do you do? This is your tiebreaker — choose carefully.
Your Hero Has Been Identified Your MCU Hero Is…
Based on your answers, the Marvel hero who matches your spirit, values, and instincts has been revealed.
Queens, New York
🕷️ Spider-Man
You carry the weight of the world on shoulders that are younger than they should have to be — funny, loyal, and endlessly self-sacrificing.
You do the right thing not because it’s easy, but because no one else will.
You understand that responsibility isn’t a burden you choose — it’s one that finds you.
Whether it’s a neighbourhood mugging or a multiverse crisis, you show up.
Peter Parker’s lesson — that great power demands great responsibility — isn’t a slogan to you. It’s the code you live by, even when it costs you everything.
Hell’s Kitchen, New York
😈 Daredevil
You fight in the shadows between law and chaos, guided by a fierce moral compass that refuses to let the guilty walk free.
You use every tool available — your mind, your body, your faith — to protect those the system overlooks.
You’ve looked into the darkness and chosen not to become it, though the line has never been easy.
Matt Murdock’s duality — champion in the courtroom, devil in the alley — mirrors your own.
Relentless, conflicted, and unwilling to stop. That is exactly you.
Stark Industries, Malibu
🤖 Iron Man
Brilliant, driven, and occasionally insufferable — but always the person who solves the unsolvable problem.
You lead with your mind and back it up with resources, innovation, and a stubbornness that borders on heroic.
You started out looking out for yourself, but somewhere along the way the world became your responsibility.
Tony Stark’s arc — from ego to sacrifice — is your arc too.
You build, you plan, and when the moment comes, you’re willing to give everything. Because in the end, you’re Iron Man.
New York City
💀 The Punisher
You’ve been through fire that would break most people — and it did change you, completely. What’s left is unyielding, relentless, and operating by a code forged in grief.
You don’t ask for forgiveness, and you don’t expect gratitude.
You see a corrupt, broken world and you’ve decided to do something about it, consequences be damned.
Frank Castle’s war is born from love twisted by loss — and so is yours.
Uncompromising and unflinching — the world may not agree with your methods, but your conviction is absolute.
Asgard · Protector of the Nine Realms
⚡ Thor
Powerful, proud, and on a lifelong journey to become worthy of the legend you carry.
You lead with strength but have learned — sometimes painfully — that true greatness comes from humility and growth.
You’re larger than life, yet more vulnerable than you let on.
Thor’s story is one of transformation: from arrogant prince to worthy king, from isolated warrior to beloved protector.
You bring the storm when it’s needed — and the warmth when it matters just as much.
Brooklyn, New York · The Avengers
🛡️ Captain America
You believe in something bigger than yourself — and you fight for it even when the world has moved on and nobody else will.
You don’t bully the small guy, and you never stop when it gets hard.
Steve Rogers didn’t become a hero when he got the serum — he was always one. So were you.
Your strength isn’t in your fists; it’s in your refusal to compromise what’s right, no matter the cost.
In a world full of people taking the easy road, you’re the one who picks up the shield and stands up — every single time.
Why Did ‘Gen V’ Get Canceled?
Around the same time that The Boys returned for its fifth and final season, news broke that its first spin-off, Gen V, had been canceled after only two seasons. When news of the show’s cancellation surfaced online, creator Eric Kripke went public and said he did have more plans for the characters from Gen V, but it just wouldn’t be in their own show. Most fans were expecting to see the characters from Gen V play a larger role in The Boys Season 5, and with Vought Rising turning back the clock so far, it’s highly unlikely any of them will be seen in the 2027 spin-off.
Check out all seasons of The Boys on Prime Video and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage on the future of the franchise.