Ticketmaster not working. Ticketmaster creash? ticketmaster log in

Mariska Hargitay will make Broadway debut in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ “Law and Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay will make her Broadway debut this spring in “Every Brilliant Thing.” Provided by ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Looking to buy tickets Thursday night? You could be having some trouble.

According to DownDetector, Ticketmaster is having some issues Thursday. The problems poppled up around 9 p.m. where users were getting erros on the page. It was also trending on Google and was a topic people were discussing on social media.

According to Downdetector, the problems were spread out between the app and the login. Some also couldn’t buy tickets.

There is no timetable for when the issues will be resolved, though it hasn’t been down long, so it could be a quick fix.