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Ticketmaster not working. Ticketmaster creash? ticketmaster log in

Ticketmaster not working. Ticketmaster creash? ticketmaster log in

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Ticketmaster not working. Ticketmaster creash? ticketmaster log in
Ticketmaster not working. Ticketmaster creash? ticketmaster log in

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Looking to buy tickets Thursday night? You could be having some trouble.

According to DownDetector, Ticketmaster is having some issues Thursday. The problems poppled up around 9 p.m. where users were getting erros on the page. It was also trending on Google and was a topic people were discussing on social media.

According to Downdetector, the problems were spread out between the app and the login. Some also couldn’t buy tickets.

There is no timetable for when the issues will be resolved, though it hasn’t been down long, so it could be a quick fix.

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Corinthia Mes

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